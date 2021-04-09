SBS Transit Bus Captain Gifted With Drawing From Little Girl For Driving Safely

Many bus captains in Singapore lighten up our day through small yet heartwarming gestures. Once in a while, their kindness gets repaid in the sweetest way.

An SBS Transit bus captain shared on Facebook a lovely surprise he received from a young passenger.

Source

The little girl apparently gifted him her drawing to thank him for driving safely.

Bus captain gets lovely drawing from little girl

On Thursday (8 Apr 2021), a pregnant passenger and a little girl boarded bus 131 at Raffles Hotel around Bras Basah.

Source

According to the driver Mr Khor, the pair frequents the particular bus service. But on that day, the little girl suddenly presented him with an adorable drawing of a bus, showing a smiling driver and his passengers.

Source

The drawing is pristinely cut in the shape of a bus, with a note thanking him for driving safely.

According to Mr Khor, she then said, “Thank you Kor Kor, for sending mum and I home safe every day.”

Afterwards, she led her mum to one of the seats at the back of the bus, and smiled at Mr Khor.

Driver touched by warm gesture

Mr Khor’s heart swelled with gratitude following the little girl’s lovely gesture.

Sharing the incident on Facebook, he hopes that the girl and her mother will be rewarded for their kindness.

Mr Khor told MS News that this was not the first time he felt grateful at his job.

There have been passengers who have gifted him with snacks, food, or even books for his leisure time.

Show kindness to each other

Being a bus driver is undoubtedly hard work, with long hours that require full alertness.

Yet, many bus drivers go out of their way to make passengers’ day a lovelier one.

Therefore, it’s heartening to see their efforts being appreciated. Kudos to the little girl for being such an angel.

