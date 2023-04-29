New Bus Service Plies Route From JB CIQ To AEON Tebrau, Public Transport Commuters Take Note

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New myBas Bus Service T10 Plies Route From JB CIQ To Aeon Tebrau

Given how crowded it can get at the Singapore and Johor Bahru customs, crossing the Causeway in itself can already be quite a challenge.

But for those entering Johor Bahru (JB), another challenge awaits them when they’re looking for transportation options to ferry them to their destinations.

For travellers heading to AEON Tebrau mall, there’s a relatively new bus service that plies the route from the JB CIQ to the popular shopping centre, en route to its terminal station at Kota Tinggi.

The bus fare between JB CIQ and AEON Tebrau apparently costs just RM2.70 (S$0.80), a small fraction of what it’d cost to take a Grab ride.

New bus service plies route from from JB CIQ to AEON Tebrau via Larkin Terminal

On Friday (28 Apr), travel page JOHOR KAKI Blog took to Facebook to share about myBas bus service T10.

According to the blog, the bus service takes about 40 to 50 minutes — without traffic jams — to get from JB CIQ to AEON Tebrau.

En route to the popular shopping mall, the bus service passes through Larkin Terminal and Jalan Tampoi.

The bus service reportedly operates every 30 minutes between the following hours:

From JB CIQ: 6am to 10.30pm

From Kota Tinggi: 4am to 10.30pm

Price-wise, bus service T10 is also way more affordable compared to private-hire vehicles. The ride from JB CIQ to AEON Tebrau apparently costs just RM2.70 (S$0.80), compared to Grab’s off-peak pricing of RM15 (S$4.49).

Passengers can pay using cash or a ManjaLink card.

Started operating in Oct 2022, replaces Maju bus service 227

myBas T10 is a relatively new bus service that apparently started operating on 1 Oct 2022.

According to Land Transport Guru, it largely plies the same route as the now-discontinued Maju bus service 227.

Bus service T10’s route previously ran between Larkin to Kota Tinggi via JB CIQ. However, it was amended on 1 Feb 2023 to JB CIQ to Kota Tinggi via Larkin.

