Motorists Suffer Massive Jam At Tuas Second Link On 2 Apr, 5-Hour Waiting Times Reported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorists Stuck In Massive Jam While Heading To S’pore Via Tuas Second Link On Sunday

Singapore’s land borders typically see heavy traffic on Sunday evenings as people return to Singapore at the end of the weekend break.

However, the Tuas Second Link purportedly saw a massive jam on 2 Apr, reported motorists.

Some reported a queue of about five hours before even reaching customs.

Tuas Second Link jam started in the afternoon

According to motorists’ posts across social media, including the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group, the jam at the Johor side of Tuas Second Link heading to Singapore started on Sunday (2 Apr) afternoon.

A netizen shared a photo of the tailback at 5.43pm. It stretched from Malaysia’s Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex all the way to a well-known Shell station more than 1km away.

He said the situation had been this way since 1pm — almost five hours before.

However, he didn’t know what the cause of the jam was.

A motorist, posting at 5.11pm, also reported that the jam stretched till the “R&R”, i.e. the Shell rest & service area, which can be seen in the background of his photo.

Motorists advised to bring food & toilet

He said he’d been waiting in line for two hours but hadn’t even reached the toll plaza yet — which is about halfway between the Shell station and the checkpoint.

Another motorist who posted at 5pm advised Muslims using the Second Link to bring some food supplies to break fast.

Similarly, another netizen said on Facebook at 5.19pm that motorists should bring supper and a portable toilet if they’re heading to Singapore via the Second Link.

They shared a map showing heavy congestion from the Shell station to the checkpoint.

Jam continues through the evening

Even later in the day, the jam hadn’t let up yet.

A motorist who took a video of the traffic in front and behind that evening showed that the congestion had already gone past the Shell station, with several tour buses also caught in it.

A contributor shared that he reached the Touch & Go gantry in the toll plaza at 8.25pm, having left the Shell station at 3.45pm — a distance of less than 500m.

That means he had been stuck in the jam for four hours and 40 minutes so far, with more still to come.

At 8.37pm, a traveller described her frustration at the time wasted, having been in the car since 3.30pm but not yet reached the customs checkpoint in Johor — that’s more than five hours trying to get through a 1km stretch of road.

She also said she saw many motorists breaking fast in their vehicles.

Jam remains late at night

It seems the jam remained even till later at night.

A poster complained at 9.07pm that he hadn’t reached Tuas yet although he left the petrol station at 6.45pm.

At 10.32pm, a driver heading in the opposite direction towards Johor shared a video of the long queue of cars going towards Singapore as he drove past the Shell station.

At 11.10pm, a helpless netizen shared that the jam was apparently still going strong.

Unfortunately, as late as 2am on Monday (3 Apr) morning, the Second Link towards Tuas still looked packed with cars, according to traffic camera footage from One Motoring.

The crowds at the Woodlands Causeway heading towards Singapore weren’t much better, either, in case some might have wanted to escape the Tuas jam by switching crossings.

Our sympathies to anybody attempting a land crossing from Johor to Singapore tonight. May you get back safely soon and stay alert if you have to go to work later.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Paul Woodhouse on Facebook and Suresh Kumar on Facebook.