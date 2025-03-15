Bus carrying 23 S’poreans crashes near Cameron Highlands, 3 injured including bus driver

Bus crashes near Cameron Highlands, 3 victims were handed over to Health Ministry

A bus carrying 23 Singaporean passengers has crashed near Cameron Highlands.

The accident injured three people, including the driver, reported The Star.

Bus skids & crashes near Cameron Highlands

The accident took place on Saturday (15 March) morning at about 5.30am, Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad was quoted as saying.

The express bus was travelling along the Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route near Ipoh.

It skidded and crashed by the roadside near the Malaysian Relief Agency hall in the town of Pos Slim.

Photos posted by the fire department showed a bus flipped on its side on the road, with passengers and rescue officials standing next to it.

Bus driver breaks leg, 2 passengers suffer minor injuries

As a result of the crash, the bus driver broke his leg and was rescued by members of the public.

Two passengers also suffered minor injuries.

All three were handed over to Health Ministry personnel.

The rescue operation ended at 6.41am, according to the New Straits Times.

Other bus crashes involving S’poreans

The crash was the latest bus accident involving Singaporeans on Malaysia’s highways.

Last December, a 66-year-old Singaporean woman died when the tour bus she was in was involved in an accident along the North-South Expressway in Ayer Keroh.

In December 2023, a bus transporting Singaporeans overturned along the North-South Expressway near Simpang Renggam in central Johor, injuring three people.

Also read: 4 S’poreans Injured In Collision On M’sia Expressway When Travelling To Genting Highlands, Other Driver Perishes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Perak Fire and Rescue Department via Encik Berita on Facebook.