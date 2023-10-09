M’sian SMRT Bus Driver Finds Lost Wallet, Personally Brings Item To Owner’s Woodlands Home

Malaysian SMRT Bus Driver Personally Returns Lost Wallet To Woodlands Home

How far would you go to return a wallet you found? Surely many an unscrupulous person would sneakily pocket it, or at least its cash. However, one Malaysian SMRT bus driver restored our collective faith in humanity when he travelled all the way to Woodlands to personally return a lost wallet.

Ms Nurasreen Latiff posted on social media stating her daughter lost her wallet, containing “all her important cards”, including her identification card (IC).

The driver, Mr Surish Kumar, found the wallet at a Woodlands bus stop.

Although he lived in Malaysia and had a busy schedule, he travelled to the address on the IC and left a note for them.

After some conversing on WhatsApp, he made the trip once again to personally return the wallet to its rightful owner.

SMRT bus driver finds lost wallet

On 21 Sep, Ms Nurasreen Latiff posted on Facebook about the kind deed. In it, she detailed how on 18 Sep (Monday), her daughter, Ms Iffah, lost her wallet on the way to work.

Understandably, Ms Iffah felt stressed, since the wallet contained all her important cards. Among these was her IC as well.

Imagine their relief when two days later (20 Sep), a note appeared on their door. It turned out that Mr Surish Kumar, an SMRT bus driver, found her wallet at the bus stop of Woodlands Blk 402.

He left his number on the note and requested them to contact him.

It turned out that Mr Surish Kumar lives in Johor Bahru and crosses the border early in the morning at 4.30am for work.

His bus captain work kept him busy, but on Wednesday (20 Sep), he ended work early, so he checked the address on the IC in the lost wallet and travelled there.

He explained that he left the note because he wanted to make sure it was the right owner.

Driver personally returns wallet to family

Ms Iffah told MS News that her brother noticed the note and took a picture to send to her.

When Ms Iffah messaged Mr Surish Kumar, he was already at Kranji Depot. He then immediately returned once more to the Woodlands house and dropped her wallet off at some time past noon.

A grateful Ms Iffah asked him for his PayNow to compensate him. Referring to her respectfully as “kakak”, Mr Surish Kumar turned down the offer, saying he did the good deed out of kindness and not for money.

He even mentioned that his wife lost her important handbag recently and had been feeling down.

In the Facebook post, Ms Nurasreen Latiff thanked the bus driver for his kindness, honesty, and time.

She requested netizens to help tag SMRT to inform them of his good deed, which several did.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for their comments and will update the article should they reply.

Featured image adapted from Nurasreen Latiff on Facebook.