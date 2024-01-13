Bus From S’pore Catches Fire After Accident En Route To KL, Indian Tourist Passes Away

Bus Travelling From Singapore To KL Gets Into Accident On 13 Jan

A bus travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur (KL) burst into flames after being involved in an accident with a motorcycle along the North-South Expressway.

One of the 28 passengers, identified as a 17-year-old Indian tourist, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident.

Another four passengers were also injured.

Of the four injured, two are seriously wounded.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old rider who lost control of his motorcycle did not sustain major injuries.

Bus carrying 28 passengers from Singapore to KL involved in fatal accident

According to Sin Chew Daily, the fatal accident occurred at about 3.50am on Saturday (13 Jan) at the 198km mark of the northbound North-South Expressway, near Malacca.

The bus in question was travelling from Singapore to KL at the time.

A motorcyclist reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the bus.

The bus, which was carrying 28 passengers at the time, burst into flames soon after.

A 17-year-old tourist from India was trapped in the burning bus and eventually succumbed to her injuries, reports The Star.

Another four passengers, identified as family members of the deceased, sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The other 23 passengers were successfully rescued from the wreckage.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who lost control of his motorcycle sustained minor burn injuries.

The long-haul bus was burned beyond recognition as a result of the blaze.

According to Operations Commander PKPgB Zahrul Azha bin Mokhtar, the blaze caused the bus to be “100% burnt”.

Also read: Bus Carrying S’pore Passengers Overturns On M’sia Expressway En Route To KL, 3 People Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia on Facebook and Sin Chew Daily.