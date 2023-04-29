‘Cannabis Addict’ Commends S’pore’s Stance On Drugs, Says It Spares Country From Damage Substance Causes

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

‘Cannabis Addict’ Who Grew Up In Singapore Commends Country’s Stance On Drugs

The recent execution of a Singaporean man — found guilty of trafficking cannabis — has once again placed the country’s controversial death penalty in the spotlight.

The news has prompted an international response from figures like Richard Branson and more recently, a self-professed “cannabis addict” on TikTok.

The man, who allegedly grew up in Singapore, shared his opinion about the country’s drug laws, saying that they “work”.

He also claimed that the tough drug laws have spared Singapore from the damage that the drug causes, as seen in neighbouring countries.

‘Cannabis addict’ says Singapore’s tough stance on drugs works

Before sharing his views, Birchy shared that he grew up in Singapore and currently lives in Thailand, where cannabis is legal.

He also described himself as a “cannabis addict” who consumes about 3.5 to 7 “units of measurement” per day.

Despite his self-proclaimed addiction to cannabis, Birchy acknowledged that Singapore’s tough stance on drugs simply works.

In fact, during his recent visit to Singapore, Birchy shared that he never once considered looking for cannabis, going as far as to call the idea “absurd”.

Birchy also claimed that Singapore’s stance on drugs has spared the country from the damage seen in neighbouring countries, brought about by drugs.

Says Singapore doesn’t have space for a massive drug problem

His video has since gotten a fair share of traction with over 10,000 likes and 600 comments.

Responding to commenters, Birchy clarified that he believes cannabis should be legal globally.

However, he concedes that there’s simply no space for a “massive drug problem” in a small country like Singapore.

Admitting that no country’s perfect, Birchy maintains that Singapore does a “bloody good job” at controlling drugs.

In another video, Birchy elaborated that he does not exactly agree with Singapore’s classification of drugs.

Nonetheless, he explained that it’s ultimately Singapore’s prerogative and reemphasised his point that the laws simply “work”.

Featured image adapted from @tombirchytok on TikTok.