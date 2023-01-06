Cannabis Derivative Suspected In S’pore Vending Machine Snack, CNB Instructs Importer To Stop Sale

Vending Machine Snack Suspected To Have Ingredient Derived From Cannabis, Public Should Not Consume

We all know by now that Singapore has a strict zero-tolerance policy when it comes to controlled drugs, including cannabis.

However, not all products imported into the country could have such standards, and some ingredients derived from drugs may slip through.

A snack that’s found in vending machines in Singapore has now been suspected of having an ingredient derived from cannabis.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has instructed its importer to stop it from being sold.

Snack containing hemp found in local vending machines

In a media statement on Friday (6 Jan), the CNB said a snack named “Piranha Power Pack Nuts” was recently put on sale in vending machines here.

The product is marketed as containing hemp.

This is reflected in its packaging, which says it contains hemp.

Vending machine snack ingredient suspected to Cannabis derivate

Some may not be too familiar with the hemp plant, but CNB said its botanical name is Cannabis Sativa.

That means all ingredients derived from the hemp plant — including proteins, fibre, seeds and oils — are also derived from Cannabis Sativa.

Thus, they added,

In other words, hemp is cannabis.

Piranha Power Pack Nuts, in particular, is suspected to contain hemp seed flour.

Products derived from Cannabis can contain controlled drugs

As most Singaporeans may know, cannabis and its derivatives are categorised as Class ‘A’ controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973, so consuming cannabis is against the law.

Worse still, those who consume it may have their health negatively affected, according to the CNB.

That’s because any products derived from the cannabis plant or its seeds can contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

It’s a psychoactive chemical substance that causes users to feel “high”.

THC may be present in the product even if the label doesn’t say so, CNB cautioned.

CNB instructs importer to remove product

For the abovementioned reasons, CNB has instructed the importer of Piranha Power Pack Nuts to remove it from sale.

They also reminded importers and retailers that any product containing hemp derivatives should not be imported for sale, adding,

The importation, exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs, even in trace amounts, is an offence under the MDA.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Public warned not to consume product

In the meantime, CNB warned members of the public not to consume Piranha Power Pack Nuts if they had bought it.

People should also dispose of the item immediately.

If they come across other food products that are suspected of containing controlled drugs, they can call CNB at 1800-325-6666 or make a report on their feedback and enquiries web page.

