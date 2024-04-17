S’porean man & family involved in Malacca car accident that kills 82-year-old mother-in-law

Singaporean man & family injured after car accident in Malacca

A Singaporean man and his family were left injured after a car accident in Malacca on Monday (15 April).

The accident allegedly occurred when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction lost control and collided with the family’s car.

The Singaporean’s 82-year-old mother-in-law died shortly after she was taken to the hospital.

Other driver lost control of car

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the incident occurred around midnight when the family was travelling from Masjid Tanah towards Lubok Redan.

50-year-old Noordin Mohamed Sali, who was driving, was in the car with his wife Saadiah Mohd Yasin, 46, their 6-year-old son, and his 82-year-old mother-in-law.

As they were travelling near the Kampung Ramuan China Besar area, another driver heading in the opposite direction lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the family’s car.

The police were alerted to the accident at 12.50am.

Mother-in-law dies after accident

NST reported that Alor Gajah district police arrived at the scene to discover that both parties involved sustained injuries from the collision.

Shin Min Daily News stated that Mr Noordin sustained injuries to his hands while his wife suffered chest and abdominal pain. Their son had injuries on his face and mouth.

Mr Noordin’s mother-in-law, Ms Saadiah’s mother, suffered more serious injuries.

They were all rushed to Alor Gajah Hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle, who is the muezzin or the man who calls to prayer at Masjid Ramuan China Besar.

Mr Noordin’s elderly mother-in-law unfortunately died while receiving treatment, reported Sinar Harian.

Alor Gajah district police Chief Superintendent Ashari Abu Samah said her body was sent for post-mortem. The police are also keeping the vehicles involved in the accident at the traffic police station for further inspection.

