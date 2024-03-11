60-year-old Singaporean dies after minibus & lorry crash in Sabah, 4 others injured

Singaporean dies after minibus & lorry crash into each other in Sabah, 11-year-old girl among injured

A tour van carrying foreign tourists reportedly collided with a trailer lorry in the Malaysian state of Sabah.

It resulted in the death of two people, including a 60-year-old Singaporean man.

Four other Singaporeans were also injured in the crash.

Sabah accident took place on 11 Mar

The deadly crash took place on Monday (11 Mar) on a road in Semporna, a district on Sabah’s east coast, reported The Star.

The Semporna Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the accident at 4.03pm, after which a team was dispatched to the location.

It found that the crash involved a trailer lorry and a tourist minibus.

According to photos the department shared on Facebook, the impact caused the smaller minibus to overturn and land on the side of the road.

Singaporean dies in Sabah minibus crash

The minibus had seven occupants including the driver, the department said.

Unfortunately, two of them were pronounced dead on the spot — a 60-year-old Singaporean and a 40-year-old Vietnamese.

The deceased Singaporean was named as Lee Siong Huat while the Vietnamese was Ngo Trinh Buu Dung.

5 injured, including 11-year-old girl

The other five minibus occupants were also injured and sent to hospital.

42-year-old driver Kunni Mihi was severely injured, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

NST also revealed that the rest of the injured were Singaporeans, namely:

Ng Eng Huat, 71 Ng Poh, 67 Lee Kok Gian, 58 Liew Hui Hui, 11

While three of the injured passengers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Semporna district hospital in a rescue vehicle, the 11-year-old girl and a man sustained light injuries.

They were conveyed to hospital in an ambulance.

Lorry driver arrested

As for the driver of the lorry, he has been arrested, the police said in a statement quoted by The Star.

The 29-year-old local man was unhurt in the accident.

The crash is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 — causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

If he is convicted, he faces between five and 10 years in prison and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 (S$5,680 and S$14,200).

Featured image adapted from Semporna Fire and Rescue Department, Sabah on Facebook.