Sengkang Car Chase Led To 3 Arrests At Anchorvale Carpark

Car chases in Singapore are uncommon, but dramatic, movie-like scenes have unfolded on our roads after drivers disobey police’s instructions and attempt to flee the scene.

On Sunday (17 Jan) afternoon, police gave chase to a black car when the driver sped off after being instructed to pull over.

Eventually, the car collided with a stationary police car at a Anchorvale multi-storey carpark.

Source

3 people were arrested for alleged possession of weapons and drug-related offences.

Police chase car that fled scene at Sengkang

At about 3.48pm on Sunday (17 Jan), traffic police were patrolling along Fernvale Road, towards Sengkang West.

Source

According to STOMP, they signalled for a driver in a black car to pull over for a check.

But instead of stopping, the driver had driven off. Police officers were quick to react and immediately gave chase.

Car collides with stationary police car

The car chase finally came to an end when the black car collided into a stationary police car stationed at Block 313 Anchorvale Road’s multi-storey carpark.

STOMP reports that it was stationed at the exit to prevent the black car from escaping.

The impact from the collision appeared to have been a strong one, with the front bumpers of both vehicles completely damaged.

Source

Police arrest 3 people for alleged drug offences

Many police vehicles were present at the Anchorvale carpark.

Source

2 men and 1 woman, aged between 16 and 31, were arrested on site, reported STOMP.

Source

They were suspected of illegally possessing offensive weapons as well as drug-related offences.

The police were also seen rummaging through and searching the black car after the arrests.

Source

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Kudos to the police for their swift actions

Kudos to the police for their quick-thinking and swift actions that led to the arrests.

This incident is certainly a reminder to all of us to be cooperative with police officers and most of all, remain law-abiding citizens.

Besides, we can run but we can never hide from our law enforcers.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.