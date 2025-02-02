Car beats red light & gets T-boned by another car in Choa Chu Kang, 2 sent to hospital

Car driver assisting with police investigations over Choa Chu Kang accident

A car was T-boned by another car at a road junction in Choa Chu Kang, causing two people to be sent to hospital.

Footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the car that was T-boned had apparently beat the red light.

Car rushes through Choa Chu Kang junction from the far-left lane

The clip was taken by a vehicle that had stopped at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and the slip road heading to the Kranji Expressway (KJE) at 1.39pm on Saturday (1 Feb), according to the time stamp.

Suddenly, a black Suzuki sedan rushed through the junction in the far-left lane, despite the light being red.

This caused it to be T-boned by a sliver Mitsubishi Eclipse heading towards the KJC slip road.

Both cars suffer damage

The impact caused the Mitsubishi Eclipse to spin 135 degrees to the right.

Its hood was crumpled by the collision and its front bumper became partially detached, with a large portion of it landing on the road. Smoke dissipated from the vehicles.

After a moment, a man emerged from the driver’s seat, as well as a passenger from the back seat.

Another photo shared on Facebook showed that the Suzuki also suffered damage, with its front left portion badly dented.

2 sent to hospital after Choa Chu Kang accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 1.45pm on 1 Feb.

It involved two cars at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and the slip road to KJE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state: A 64-year-old male car driver and his 58-year-old female passenger.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Additionally, a 53-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations into the accident, which are ongoing.

Also read: Car beats red light at Stamford Road junction & hits motorcycle, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.