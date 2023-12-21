S’pore Car Catches Fire At JB Customs, Driver Extinguishes Flames In 45 Seconds

Car Catches Fire At JB Customs, Driver Thankfully Unhurt

A car owner had more than the traffic jam to worry about when his vehicle caught fire at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration & Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru (JB) recently.

While the sight of the car spontaneously combusting is scary, the driver thankfully managed to escape unhurt.

He even said that the damages were minimal, though the vehicle would definitely need a revamp.

Car catches fire & bursts into flames at JB customs

Footage of the incident made its way to the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page today (21 Dec).

According to them, the scene unfolded at around 9.48pm on Tuesday (19 Dec) at the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex in JB.

A red car was supposedly driving back to Singapore when smoke was seen emitting from its passenger side. As the vehicle approached a hump at a barrier, it suddenly went up in flames.

The clip was slightly blurry at this point but one can barely make out a figure exiting the car from the driver’s side. Sparks were also seen flying from the same section.

As the camcar in front drove away, the car on fire remained at its spot like a fiery beacon of light.

Driver extinguishes fire quickly

Thankfully, the car owner later shared on his own Facebook page that the outcome of the incident wasn’t too serious.

He fortunately always carries a fire extinguisher in his car, which he used to put out the flames. He claimed to have the situation under control “within 45 seconds”.

As for his car, it didn’t suffer any major damages to the engine, chassis or even its paint job. More importantly, the OP said both he and his car are doing fine.

All he needs to do next is a “full-blown revamp” comprising “new full wiring, a fresh engine bay and mods”.

Reflecting on the incident, the OP emphasised the importance of having a fire extinguisher on hand in case of emergencies like this. Truly, we’re glad too that he escaped unscathed.

MS News has reached out to the car owner for comments. We’ll update the article if he gets back.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.