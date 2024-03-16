Car flips on its side during accident in Woodlands, 24-year-old man sent to hospital

Woodlands accident involves three cars, one car flips on its side

A collision involving three cars in Woodlands reportedly caused one passenger to be sent to hospital.

One of the cars also ended up flipped on its side after the crash.

A video posted on social media showed the red car getting T-boned by another car.

Car flips at road junction, photo & video show

A photo and video of the accident’s aftermath were circulated over the SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News group on Telegram on Friday (15 March).

They showed a red car lying on its side in the middle of a road junction.

In the video, at least two other vehicles were seen stationary next to the flipped car, with some debris also on the road.

Accident took place in Woodlands road junction

According to a member of the Telegram group in a message sent at 12.07pm, the “nasty accident” took place at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and Avenue 2.

Advising motorists to avoid the area, he said three cars were involved.

Posting on X at 12.30pm on Friday, the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Traffic News account warned about the accident and confirmed that it took place at that junction in Woodlands.

Car flips over after getting T-boned in Woodlands accident

A video by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed how the accident occurred. It started with the red car, identified as a Toyota Wish, making a right turn at the junction.

However, a silver car identified as a Toyota Camry, which was going straight in the opposite direction, T-boned the red car and caused it to flip on its side.

A car behind the red car that was also turning was slightly hit on its front bonnet.

24-year-old man taken to hospital

The police told The Straits Times (ST) that they were alerted to the accident at about 12pm on 15 March.

A 24-year-old man, who was a passenger, was sent to hospital while conscious.

He was taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was quoted as saying.

Two other people suffered minor injuries and they declined to be taken to hospital.

The police are investigating the incident.

