Car Collides With Another & Overturns On Nicoll Highway, 2 People Suffer Minor Injuries

2 People Suffer Minor Injuries After Car Collides With Another On Nicoll Highway

In a traffic accident on Tuesday (17 Oct), a car collided with another and overturned on Nicoll Highway.

Footage of the incident was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

Thankfully, the recording makes the accident look scarier than it actually was.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Car overturns after colliding with another on Nicoll Highway

ROADS.sg shared dashcam footage of the accident, which occurred at 9.15pm on Tuesday (17 Oct).

The camcar had a front-row seat to the accident.

In the video, a white car is seen cruising along Nicoll Highway when a red vehicle rapidly approaches from behind.

Instead of turning to avoid the white car, the red car rams right into it and promptly flips over.

This is perhaps due to the red car being smaller and lighter than the white one.

Meanwhile, the impact sends the white car swerving left, coming to a stop along the side of the road.

After the red car overturns on the Nicoll Highway road, the camcar drives around both cars and makes its way through.

Another video that Shin Min Daily News posted shows a woman sitting on the roadside close to the overturned red car.

The caption claimed that the woman was pregnant.

The person who sent the recording to the Chinese daily shared that the accident caused a traffic jam that lasted at least 30 minutes.

This was because only one out of three lanes was available.

2 declined to be taken to hospital

SCDF told 8world News that they were alerted to the accident at 9.25pm yesterday.

Two people suffered minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

