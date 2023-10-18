Lorry & Motorcycle Collide In Jurong Accident On 18 Oct, Female Pillion Rider Passes Away

Female Pillion Rider Passes Away In Accident Along Jurong Town Hall Road

On 18 Oct, an accident between a lorry and a motorcycle resulted in the death of a female pillion rider.

Authorities arrived at the scene and set up a blue tent in the area, directing traffic as well.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a worker at the location said the pillion rider had died on the spot, while the motorcyclist suffered injuries.

Lorry & motorcycle involved in accident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred on the morning of 18 Oct along Jurong Town Hall Road.

The accident involved a lorry and a motorcycle, leading to the death of a female pillion rider. The Straits Times (ST) confirmed her identity as a 38-year-old woman.

Footage of the collision’s aftermath has emerged on TikTok, showing multiple police vehicles parked there.

In addition, there was a body covered with a white piece of cloth. The motorcycle was lying on its side, with the lorry next to it.

Shin Min Daily News reported that officers had set up a blue tent. At least five traffic police officers were directing traffic at a nearby intersection.

Female pillion rider dies on the spot after accident in Jurong

A worker in the area told Shin Min Daily News that the female pillion rider of the motorcycle died on the spot.

Her partner, a male motorcyclist confirmed to be aged 38 by ST, sustained injuries to his arms and legs. Authorities then transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Responding to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about the accident on 18 Oct at about 7.45am.

They conveyed a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. An SCDF paramedic also pronounced another person dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

