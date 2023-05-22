36-Year-Old Female Pillion Rider Passes Away After Motorcycle Skids On SLE, Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcycle Skids Along SLE, Female Pillion Rider Dies

A woman in Singapore passed away after the motorcycle she was riding pillion on got into an accident.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday (20 May).

The motorcycle reportedly skidded on the SLE, towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

Rightmost lane of expressway cordoned off

The police had to cordon off the rightmost lane of the expressway due to the accident at 10.20am.

When Shin Min reporters arrived, a silver motorcycle was lying on the ground. There was also an evidence label next to it.

However, there were no signs of the victims. Presumably, they were already en route to the hospital.

Female pillion rider succumbed to injuries at hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Shin Min that they conveyed two people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital — the rider and the pillion rider.

The female pillion rider, 36, was unconscious when the SCDF sent her to the hospital. Sadly, she did not survive and died subsequently.

Shin Min also learnt from the police that the motorcycle was driving along the SLE when it skidded. However, it is unclear why it happened.

Investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.