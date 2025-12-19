Car crashes into shophouse along Geylang Road, driver assisting with police investigations

Car crashes into shophouse along Geylang Road after accident with another car

A car crashed into a shophouse along Geylang Road during an accident with another car on Thursday (18 Dec) afternoon.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing that the silver Honda had mounted the kerb and intruded into the five-foot-way.

Car damaged after crashing into Geylang shophouse

According to the clip, the car had crashed head-on into a home furnishings store located at 803 Geylang Road.

Its front was damaged, with its hood crumpled and bumper dislodged.

The glass door of the store, however, appeared to have avoided severe damage.

Car reportedly lost control

Police officers were at the scene, with part of the pavement cordoned off from pedestrians.

The car, however, appeared to be stuck as its rear remained at a higher level from its front.

The car was understood to have crashed into the shophouse after losing control during the accident, reported 8world News.

Accident involved 2 cars at Geylang road junction

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.05pm on 18 Dec.

It took place at the junction of Gulliemard Road and Geylang Road, and involved two cars.

The assistance of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was not needed, it said.

A 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Police car crashed into Little India shophouse in 2022

In November 2022, a police car crashed into a shophouse in Little India after another car crashed into it from the rear.

Footage shared online showed that it had collided with a GetGo vehicle, with the impact causing it to hit a road sign before crashing into a shophouse.

The 43-year-old driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs. He was also suspected of other drug-related offences.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.