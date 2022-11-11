Police Car Crashes Into Little India Shophouse, 1 Person Conveyed To Hospital

Police Car Crashes Into Little India Shophouse On 11 Nov

Early this morning (11 Nov), a police car crashed into a shophouse along Veerasamy Road in Little India, allegedly after an accident with another car.

A police officer was reportedly seen carried away on a stretcher by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

Police vehicle crashes into shophouse along Veerasamy Road

Footage circulating online showed the aftermath of the crash, with the entirety of the police vehicle on the walkway outside a closed shop.

A closer look at the vehicle revealed some damage to its sides.

The incident occurred at the junction of Veerasamy Road and Jalan Besar in Little India, reportedly at about 1am on Friday (11 Nov). The location is just a stone’s throw away from the Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Heng Moh Seng, the shophouse that the police vehicle crashed into, is an old-school shop that specialises in Buddhist religious items.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the police car crashed into the shophouse after getting into an accident with a GetGo vehicle. A video that the Facebook page shared showed a GetGo car that had stopped a short distance away, with its hazard lights on.

Police officers in uniform directed traffic away from the area.

At the point of writing, however, we’re unable to confirm if the collision truly happened. MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

1 person conveyed to the hospital

A separate picture showed paramedics carrying an individual – allegedly a police officer – on a stretcher and onto an ambulance.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they received an alert regarding an accident at the junction of Jalan Besar and Veerasamy Road at around 1am on Friday (11 Nov).

They conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Paramedics assessed another person for minor injuries but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from Telegram.