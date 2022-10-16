Mercedes Cab Crashes Into Zion Road Shophouse Pillar, Driver Arrested For Drink Driving

Zion Road Shophouse Pillar Damaged After Mercedes Cab Crash

A Mercedes taxi crashed into a Zion Road shophouse pillar early Saturday morning, and the 49-year-old driver was arrested for suspected drink driving.

He was not taken to the hospital as he only sustained minor injuries.

The same day, the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) installed a propping to ensure the safety of the building.

Resident heard a loud noise when Mercedes cab crashed into Zion Road shophouse

According to a shophouse resident who spoke to Shin Min Daily News, she heard a loud noise and got shocked.

When she went downstairs, she saw that a taxi was badly damaged, and its airbags had been activated.

The driver apparently got out of the car seemingly unscathed, saved by the airbags activating.

Police arrived later, and the driver was arrested at around 2am.

Luckily, the shops appeared to be unaffected, The Straits Times (ST) reported. They opened again the next day, while renovation works were carried out to support the structures.

This isn’t the first time a car has crashed into a Zion Road shophouse, after a similar incident occurred in 2020.

BCA installed steel proppings as temporary measure

Several hours later, BCA said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the accident at 2.40am, involving a vehicle crashing into a column of a three-storey shophouse.

As the impact of the collision damaged the column, it said it immediately activated a term contractor to install steel proppings to ensure the building was safe.

At 7.30am, residents were allowed to go back into the building.

BCA noted that the unit owners would have to appoint a professional engineer to assess the structure and recommend rectification works to restore the structural safety of the building.

Driver declined to be sent to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a man sustained minor injuries but declined to be conveyed to the hospital.

Police said a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

