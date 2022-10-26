Truck & Motorcycle Convoys Cruise Through Little India As Part Of Deepavali Celebrations

Deepavali Celebrations Kick Off In Little India With Truck & Motorcycle Convoys

Over the weekend, our Indian peers in Singapore celebrated Deepavali with a blast. The festival of lights arrived in a show of bright lights and much joyful music.

One such event was the truck and motorcycle convoys in Little India. Bearing intricate lighting arrangements, the vehicles drove by in a flashing parade.

Videos of the celebratory scenes have gone viral, spreading positive vibes among viewers.

Truck convoys drive through Little India for Deepavali

Posting to TikTok, a few netizens shared footage of the festivities which took place in Little India on 23 Oct.

In one of the clips, a truck drove through Little India beneath shining decorations.

The vehicle’s passengers whistled in tune to the beat of drums, hyping onlookers up.

Accompanying the truck was a bevy of other similar vehicles. Lighting up the night sky, the massive trucks made their way slowly along Little India.

Onlookers gathered by the roadside, cheering on as the flashy vehicles passed by.

Motorcyclists & confetti showers part of celebrations

Another video showed a convoy of motorcycles taking part in the celebrations. At one point, the motorcyclists revved their bikes, possibly signalling their own enthusiasm about the event.

To top it all off, the music provided an additional layer of joy to the surroundings. Folks there were clearly enjoying the scene with a chorus of whistles and cheers.

In the TikTok video, some police cars and motorcycles appeared to drive alongside the convoy, though it’s unclear what their presence meant.

Later, confetti showered on the event participants, filling everyone there with evident joy.

Much appreciation for highly missed sight

After two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic, the convoys were a welcome sight.

Many viewers who saw the clips expressed their appreciation for the extravagance of the event.

Probably in high spirits from watching the videos, several users wished everyone celebrating a very happy Deepavali.

A joyful celebration worthy of the festival of lights

Indeed, the festivities at Little India is a heartwarming reminder that the pandemic hasn’t dampened our spirits.

Kudos to those who planned the events for bringing these celebrations to life.

We hope all those who celebrated Deepavali enjoyed the festivities with their loved ones.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.