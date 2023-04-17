Carousell Seller Accidentally Passes Buyer Her Charger, Doesn’t Get It Back Until Police Report Made

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Carousell Buyer Allegedly Takes Woman’s Apple Charger & Wires

Online commercial platforms such as Carousell are pretty popular among netizens due to the ease in buying and selling products.

Occasionally, though, buyers and sellers both may come across users who are less than charitable during the process of making the deal.

This was what happened in Singapore recently, when a woman sold a buyer a jacket.

When passing over the item, she belatedly realised she had left her charger and wires in the packaging.

However, the buyer rebuffed the woman’s attempts at getting it back until she made a police report.

In an update, the OP shared that within five hours of making a report, she finally got back her charger.

Carousell buyer allegedly steals woman’s charger

Taking to Facebook, the OP shared that she had listed a S$100 blazer for S$30.

A buyer then contacted her asking to purchase it at S$25. She ultimately agreed and they decided to make the sale on 13 Apr.

On that day itself, the OP said she was in a rush and as a result, passed over the jacket in a paper bag also containing her iPad Air charger, iPhone 14 wire and an additional wire.

When she reached out to ask for it back the buyer said she gave the bag to her cousin who was on a flight to Brisbane.

This struck the OP as odd since the buyer had been free to receive the blazer on the day after, so the need for the item wasn’t that time-sensitive.

“Who wouldn’t check what they just bought from Carousell?” the OP pointed out.

Fortunately, she did have a friend who was going to Brisbane in May, so she told the buyer to return it through them.

Buyer fails to respond to messages

However, when the OP followed up with the buyer, she did not receive any replies.

Her messages had been seen as well, with the buyer having deleted her own Carousell listings.

With no access to her contact details other than the name of the account she used to transfer her money, the OP was unable to reach out further.

After posting about the incident to TikTok, a user managed to find her number by combing through property rental websites.

The OP then texted the buyer threatening to file a police report if she did not get her charger and wires back.

However, her message was read but went unanswered.

Gets charger back within five hours of making police report

Following her failed attempts at contacting the buyer, the OP made a police report on Sunday.

To her surprise, within five hours of making the report, she was asked to visit the police station to collect her item.

“I lodged a police report and the police contacted her then she cooperated and returned my charger to the police station,” she said in an update to her Facebook post.

“Singapore Police Force was super efficient, they solved my case within five hours of me submitting the report,” she added.

The OP actually received some flak since sharing her story, with some saying it was just her luck that she lost her charger.

Though part of her post was in hopes of getting her charger back, the OP told MS News the “main point was to spread awareness so that others will be more careful next time” when dealing with Carousell buyers and sellers.

In that sense, she was lucky to get it back.

