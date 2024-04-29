Man in Mexico sues jeweller Cartier after brand refuses to hand over S$19K earrings listed at S$19

Man sues Cartier after brand refuses to hand over S$19,000 earrings listed at S$19

After chancing upon a pair of Cartier earrings listed for 237 Mexican pesos (S$19), Rogelio Villarreal seized the opportunity to snag the unbelievable deal.

However, this turned out to be an error as the luxurious accessory was actually worth a thousand times that price.

Promptly noticing the blunder, the French jeweller contacted Mr Villarreal to cancel the purchase.

Undeterred, he filed a case with Mexico’s consumer protection agency.

Ultimately, he emerged victorious as the brand eventually honoured the purchase, delivering the earrings for the price he had paid.

Purchased 2 pairs of Cartier earrings after noticing low price

According to The New York Times, Mr Villarreal clicked on an Instagram ad by Cartier in December last year.

While browsing the online store, he saw a pair of diamond earrings with 18-carat rose-gold studded cuffs going for only 237 Mexican pesos (S$19).

In contrast, a gold necklace listed beside it carried a hefty price tag of 173,000 Mexican pesos (S$13,700).

Instinctively, he seized the opportunity and purchased two pairs for his mother.

“Call me greedy, but I doubt any of you would have passed up the chance,” Mr Villarreal wrote on X.

Cartier amends price, customer files complaint & refuses to cancel order

Cartier soon realised its mistake and adjusted the price to 237,000 Mexican pesos (S$19,000).

The jeweller then contacted Mr Villarreal, requesting that he cancel his order and emphasising that the price he paid was incorrect.

Additionally, it offered to compensate him with gifts, including a bottle of Cartier Cuvée champagne and a leather product from the brand.

Mr Villarreal, however, stood his ground and did not cancel the order.

Instead, he took it upon himself to file a complaint with Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency.

During this process, he referenced a law that allows him to file a lawsuit if a company fails to adhere to the terms and conditions of his purchase.

Cartier fulfils order & delivers earrings

Mr Villarreal’s persistence paid off.

In a turn of events, he posted an update on X stating that Cartier had informed him it would fulfil his order.

On Friday (26 April), he received the two pairs of earrings, which he proudly unboxed in two TikTok videos.

Many netizens left Mr Villarreal congratulatory messages.

One X user also said that he had accomplished the dreams that many had: to defeat a million-dollar company.

Featured image adapted from @LordeDandy on X and @rovilljssr on TikTok.

