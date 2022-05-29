Jalan Besar Cat Adoption Centre Lets You Play With Rescued Kitties Without Cages For S$15/Hour

Cat Paradise In Jalan Besar Lets You Play With Rescued Kitties For S$15/Hour

Adoption centres are usually pretty straightforward. Visitors can check out pets in their cages to pick their chosen one.

While this concept usually works, it might not allow much physical interaction between prospective owners and the animals. Hence, it could be a little difficult to determine whether the creature’s personality is a good fit.

This cat lounge in Jalan Besar aims to change that by introducing a cageless adoption centre, which houses rescued cats and kittens for recreational and adoption visits.

Prospective owners get to come in and play with kitties for S$15 an hour.

If you find your forever furbaby, you can bring it home after ensuring it ticks all the checkboxes.

Cat Paradise lets owners-to-be get up close & personal with felines

At @cataparadisesg on Instagram, rescued cats take centre stage as they await their forever home in this new-concept adoption centre.

Unlike other adoption drives, prospective owners can interact with the cats more intimately as they’re not confined in cages as they would usually be.

This way, the cats can have the freedom to express their true personalities and show potential owners how comfortable they are with you.

For just S$15 an hour, Cat Paradise also hands out treats to customers for them to entice the kitties. All in moderation, of course.

Alternatively, you can snag an all-day pass on weekdays for S$30.

Cat Paradise is working with its rescue partner Project Luni to rehome and care for street cats.

Donations to the nonprofit organisation are welcome as the proceeds will further aid them in their mission.

All cats in Cat Paradise are up for adoption

Cat Paradise is designed with space and comfort in mind for its feline tenants.

With cosy beds, cushions and climbing platforms for them to explore to their heart’s content, these felines have every reason to be happy.

It’s important to remember that Cat Paradise has a set of house rules for any customer to follow.

These rules will go a long way in ensuring the cats’ health, so they get to live their days in peace and love.

If you’re lucky to have one to snuggle up to you and form a bond, you’d be glad to know that every cat has a clean bill of health and is sterilised.

All that’s left before your furry friend comes home with you is your assurance that your home is perfectly kitted out to welcome your new furkid home.

Just a 2-minute walk from Jalan Besar MRT Station

If this sounds like a dream to you, here’s how you can get to Cat Paradise:

Cat Paradise

Opening Hours: 11am-8pm daily

Address: 23 Upper Weld Rd, #02-01, Singapore 207380

Nearest MRT: Jalan Besar Station

Customers will have to book an appointment as there’s a cap on the number of people allowed in the café at any given time.

You can find more details at the cat lounge’s Instagram account here.

Regular cats need love too

For every Scottish fold or Maine coon, there’s a regular tabby looking for a bit of love too.

If you’re looking for cats to adopt or new activities to do, why not give this new concept adoption centre a go?

Who knows? You may find your feline partner there.

Featured image adapted from @catparadisesg on Instagram.