Woman’s Cat Cardboard Shelters Keep Getting Removed, She Seeks Compassion From Residents

While they might not have any owners, stray cats often become part of a community, well-loved and cared for by volunteers and residents in the area.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (11 Oct), Farrer Park resident Winnie featured Xiao Hua, a 13-year-old community cat whom she has taken care of for over a year.

She made a cardboard shelter for Xiao Hua and placed it in the carpark she lived in. However, after a month, the shelter was thrown away.

Seeing Xiao Hua confused, Winnie made another shelter for her but soon enough, it was discarded again.

In the video, Winnie introduced Xiao Hua, a 13-year-old cat who loves soft surfaces. Wanting her to be cosy, Winnie made a cat shelter for Xiao Hua back in August.

She even decorated the cardboard box with cartoon characters and wrote Xiao Hua’s name on it.

Atop the box, the words ‘PLS NO THROW’ were written. A water bowl was also placed near her shelter.

Winnie shared that for about a month, everything was well, and Xiao Hua appeared to be enjoying her new home.

But one day, the shelter disappeared, leaving Xiao Hua confused.

Winnie then made a temporary setup for Xiao Hua with a pee pad and small cardboard.

Subsequently, she made Xiao Hua a new cardboard home, again writing on the shelter not to throw the cardboard box away.

However, the shelter once again disappeared soon after, once again leaving Xiao Hua confused.

Besides that, the same person who removed her shelter presumably stepped on her water bowl, breaking it.

Speaking to MS News, Winnie said she made several other new shelters for Xiao Hua, but they kept disappearing within a week.

Winnie shared a picture of Xiao Hua lying on her laptop sleeve, tearing up, and said her heart ached to watch the cat.

In her caption, Winnie criticised the person that got rid of Xiao Hua’s shelter, questioning, “What did the cat do to you?”

Nonetheless, she told MS News that Xiao Hua is alright now and has many regular feeders that care for her.

Some commended Winnie’s efforts in caring for Xiao Hua, saying it was evident that Xiao Hua loved her house.

When one netizen asked if it was because Xiao Hua’s shelter was placed in a motorcycle lot, Winnie explained that it was at a high level on the multi-storey carpark and hardly anyone parks there.

Some advised her to write to the town council to seek understanding about allowing the shelter to be placed there.

Responding to a comment, Winnie also shared that she eventually plans on taking Xiao Hua in once she’s confident she can financially provide for her.

Volunteers like Winnie put in plenty of effort and time to ensure community cats are cared for. Seeing their efforts go to waste in such a way must be disheartening.

Ultimately, Winnie said it doesn’t take much to be kind to community cats who do not have it easy living on the streets.

While she understands that not everyone might like them, she hopes that everyone can show compassion and consideration to share a bit of our space with these felines.

