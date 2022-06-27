Woodlands Community Cat That Slept On GrabFood Bag Has New Mattress, Shares It With Friend

Calico Cat Shares Mattress With New Furry Friend

Cats are famous for being able to get comfortable and rest on almost any surface. As the saying goes, if it fits, it sits.

However, when Woodlands residents saw their community cat sleeping on a GrabFood bag, they decided to give it a proper mattress anyway.

As it turns out, the cat itself is also a generous soul.

Recently, it was spotted sharing its new bed with a feline friend.

Woodlands cat shares new mattress and food with furry friend

On Saturday (25 Jun), a Facebook user shared a post on the Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats group.

She attached a photo of two cats sharing a pink tilam, or mattress, seemingly getting along.

The chubby calico cat is the very same one that went viral when someone snapped it napping on a GrabFood thermal bag recently.

In fact, its generosity went beyond sharing its mattress with the black cat.

OP later posted another photo showing the two kitties peacefully sharing a meal.

Yup, no catfights to be seen here.

Cat’s newfound friendship warms many hearts

Needless to say, many netizens couldn’t help but gush over the purr-fect friendship between these two Woodlands cats.

One user shared yet another new photo of the cats, showing them fitting snugly on the mattress even though it had been folded in half.

Those from other estates also expressed their hope that their neighbours can learn from these residents and treat their community cats with such love and care.

Glad that the cat and its friend are getting along well

Although cats can be gentle and loving, they also tend to be very territorial creatures.

Therefore, it is even more heartwarming to see that both these kitties welcome each other’s company and aren’t afraid to share.

Hopefully, like one netizen pointed out, this adorable display will inspire others to show such kindness to their own community cats.

