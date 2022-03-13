Locals Urge Authorities To Help A Cat Stuck On A Roof For 7 Days

The animal lovers among us should be well aware of how many stray animals there are within our community.

Unfortunately, our neighbourhoods can sometimes pose safety risks for these animals as well. This was the case in Kallang when a stray cat found itself stuck on a roof in Petain Court condominium.

According to Facebook video, the cat was stuck on the roof for 7 days without access to food.

The post caught the attention of numerous netizens who have been urging authorities to rescue the poor animal.

As of the latest update on Facebook, the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS) may be rescuing the cat via a boom activation lift.

Cat was stuck on the roof of Petain Court

On Saturday (12 Mar), a video was posted to Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats, a Facebook group for stray cat welfare in Singapore.

The video depicts a cat stuck on the high roof of a condominium complex, crying out piteously for help.

Source

In the caption, the OP said the cat had been stuck on the roof for 7 days without food and water.

She also purported how various authorities were contacted for help, but no assistance was received.

SPCA says to call AVS. SCDF says only rescue humans. Lastly, NParks said the contractor deemed roof rescue dangerous so not coming.

In the latest update posted in a comment, AVS might be coming to rescue the cat via a boom activation lift. However, AVS has yet to confirm the update.

Source

The OP also warned locals to refrain from crowding the condominium block to avoid disturbing residents.

MS News has reached out to AVS for comment.

Netizens urge authorities to help the cat

Netizens expressed outrage that the cat had been stuck on the roof for so long without proper sustenance.

Source

A netizen wondered how could the cat’s cries have gone unheard.

Source

Meanwhile, others were ready to mobilise their support and attempt a rescue operation themselves.

Some of them volunteered to talk to the owners of the unit. There were also those prepared to rescue the cat themselves.

Source

Source

One netizen also pointed out that there should be an urgent rescue for the cat to also prevent citizens from attempting dangerous rescue efforts.

Source

Hope the cat can be rescued

It is always a matter of great distress when our local stray animals are endangered due to unavoidable circumstances in our neighbourhood.

However, it is also commendable that our local citizens have come together to rally support for the animal. In times like these, our compassion for our feline friends helps bring us together.

Hopefully, authorities will update their rescue efforts, and the poor animal can be rescued soon.

Featured image adapted from Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Facebook.