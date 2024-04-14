Cat of woman who died in Taiwan quake rescued, owner was crushed trying to save her

Cat rescued 10 days after building collapsed in Taiwan quake, now in stable condition

Amid the stories of death and destruction from the 3 April Taiwan earthquake, a bittersweet and poignant one has emerged: An orange cat has been pulled out from a collapsed building in Hualien.

Her owner had been crushed to death after running into the building in an attempt to save her life.

She is now in stable condition at the vet.

Owner of rescued cat died in Taiwan quake

The cat’s owner was a 33-year-old high-school teacher surnamed Kang, who had initially escaped the 7.4-magnitude earthquake unscathed.

However, she ran back into the Uranus Building, which had partially collapsed and ended up tilted to one side.

She did this to save her cat, a female orange tabby named “Mao Mi”.

Ms Kang was later found crushed to death under the building, the whereabouts of her cat unknown.

Another orange cat rescued on 9 April

As rescue workers strived to pull humans and animals from the wreckage, an orange cat — not Ms Kang’s — was saved on Tuesday (9 April), reported Focus Taiwan.

That cat was found stuck between the metal bars of a window and confirmed to belong to a woman living in the building.

While footage of that cat’s rescue was being broadcast, eagle-eyed netizens spotted another orange cat in another window.

Ms Kang’s family recognised it as her cat.

Over the next few days, she was reportedly seen amid the rubble.

She’s finally rescued on 13 April

However, when days passed without news of Mao Mi, people might have started to fear the worst for her.

Then on Saturday (13 April) morning, as workers were demolishing the building, she was briefly seen a number of times, reported Taiwan News.

Each time, though, she moved away too fast for anybody to grab her.

Finally, at about 2pm, Mao Mi was perched atop the building, clearly visible.

Workers decided to stop work to rescue her, extending a ladder truck towards the building.

Carrying a net, a worker stepped onto the building and finally managed to catch the elusive cat, cradling her in his arms.

She was brought down and placed in a cage for safekeeping.

Speaking to reporters, the heroic worker said he was bitten by the cat but the wound was “okay” and had stopped bleeding already.

Mao Mi is in stable condition

In a Facebook post on Sunday (14 April), Ms Yao Meng-Hsi, a friend of Ms Kang’s, updated netizens on Mao Mi’s condition.

She was brought to the vet after being rescued, she said.

The cat is being treated for some scrapes and dehydration and is in stable condition, she added.

After she’s released from the vet’s care, Mao Mi will be taken care of by Ms Kang’s family.

