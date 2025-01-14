S’pore-registered car skids on wet Causeway, hits pedestrian & sends him flying

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries.

By - 14 Jan 2025, 12:30 pm

Singapore-registered car hits pedestrian on Causeway after skidding

A Singapore-registered car recently crashed into a pedestrian on the Johor side of the Causeway.

The incident occurred on a rainy 12 Jan at around 5.38pm.

A 24-year-old Malaysian pedestrian was walking on the Causeway’s road shoulder towards Singapore, with several others ahead of him.

In a video, the Singapore-registered car drove in the opposite direction, towards Johor Bahru (JB).

Suddenly, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to skid sideways along the road.

causeway car pedestrian

Source: AhLun Kang on Facebook

It then crashed into the victim, sending him flying a considerable distance over a road divider and onto the motorcycle lane.

causeway car pedestrian

Source: AhLun Kang on Facebook

The car spun to a stop further down the Causeway.

Source: AhLun Kang on Facebook

Another video on Facebook showed the aftermath of the crash, with the affected area cordoned off with cones.

The Singapore-registered car suffered substantial damage to its front bumper.

Two men stood beside it, one with his arm in a sling.

Source: Facebook

Victim suffered serious injuries from crash

According to JB police, the Malaysian pedestrian “suffered serious injuries” and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The car had two Singaporean occupants, with the passenger suffering an injury to his left arm.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle in the rain, causing the car to skid and hit a road divider before crashing into the pedestrian,” said the police.

JB police also advised road users to be cautious when driving in bad weather.

The police are currently investigating the case. They appealed for witnesses to send information to the JB South headquarters.

Featured image adapted from AhLun Kang on Facebook and Sam Chong on Facebook.

