Causeway Link Clarifies ‘Misleading’ Signage At Woodlands Checkpoint, Says Only CW2 Offers 24-Hour Service

Causeway Link Clarifies “Misleading” Signage, Only 1 Bus Service Runs For 24 Hours

Bus service provider Causeway Link has clarified a “misleading” banner on display at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a social media post on Thursday (16 Nov), the bus company addressed a sign that made it seem like it had three 24-hour bus services.

Most people reading the sign would think that CW1 and CW5 also offer round-the-clock service.

However, Causeway Link noted that CW2 is the only bus service that runs for 24 hours daily.

Woodlands Checkpoint signage goes viral on Facebook

Earlier this week, a picture with the Singapore Atrium Sale watermark started circulating on the 人在狮城漂’ Facebook group.

In the picture, workers were seen putting up a sign that reads “CW1/CW2/CW5, JB Customs, Operating hours: 24 hours”.

For obvious reasons, most would think that the three bus services operate for the full 24 hours.

The image has gone viral in the Facebook group, garnering hundreds of shares. Some even celebrated the fact that they could now head over to Johor for supper.

Causeway Link clarifies inaccurate interpretation of signage

Sadly, it didn’t take long before those supper dreams were shattered.

A day later, Singapore Atrium Sale amended its original post and included a new picture, clarifying that only the CW2 bus service runs 24 hours from Queen Street.

That same morning, Causeway Link shared a Facebook post acknowledging the “wild” buzz about their bus services at Woodlands Checkpoint.

They then set the record straight, clarifying that only the CW2 bus service runs around the clock.

In response to 8world News’ queries, a Causeway Link spokesperson said that the company was considering removing the sign.

Turns out, Causeway Link’s CW2 bus service has been operating between Queen Street Terminal and Johor Bahru Checkpoint 24 hours a day since August 2022.

The change was reportedly made in light of increasing demand from passengers.

Also read: S’pore-JB Causeway Link Buses Available Past Midnight From 1 Aug, Fares Start From S$1.50

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook and Google Maps.