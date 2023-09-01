Heavy Congestion At Johor-Singapore Causeway, Traffic Jam Leads From Checkpoint To SLE

Heavy Congestion At Causeway to Johor On 1 Sep

The long queues at polling stations this morning (1 Sep) played second fiddle to the congestion at the Causeway.

Apparently, immediately heading to Johor for a long weekend is a common instinct for many in Singapore.

The resulting traffic jam led all the way from the Woodlands Checkpoint to the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Hopeful Singaporean tourists have to first sit through nearly three hours of congestion to get to Johor.

Hours-long wait due to congestion on Causeway to Johor

If there’s one predictable thing about us Singaporeans, it’s that when there’s a long weekend, we’re flooding into Johor Bahru (JB) en masse.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) predicted as much, warning of long wait times come Polling Day.

However, some in Singapore apparently did not even wait for 1 Sep.

Photos on Facebook showed the entry hall at the JB Checkpoint on Thursday (31 Aug) night to be so packed that the queue reached the bus drop-off point.

Today saw no improvement in the situation. It seemed that many others followed suit and poured their way towards the Causeway.

Soon, cars packed the side of the Causeway heading to Johor into a practical standstill.

8world News reported that at 10.42am, the journey to JB took an estimated 105 to 160 minutes.

The side heading into Singapore was also fairly packed, though with travel time twice as fast.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) cameras showed that traffic had cleared in the incoming lane by 3pm, while the road to JB remained crowded.

Photos and videos from the ground showed pretty much the same scenes.

A Facebook user posted images of a traffic jam allegedly reaching the SLE. He pleaded for people to avoid heading to Woodlands.

Meanwhile, another motorist shared that they had been stuck in the jam for about two hours.

“Everyone likewise heading for a long weekend to Jb after polling,” he quipped.

Hopefully, those stuck in the jam will still remember to drive safely and avoid queue-cutting to prevent further congestion or even disputes.

