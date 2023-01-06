Cellarbration CNY Sale Has Alcohol From S$16 To Yam Seng With Friends In 2023

Cellarbration Chinese New Year Sale Has Gift Sets & Freebies Till 31 Jan

The Year of the Rabbit is so close that we can almost smell the mandarin oranges and fresh banknotes in the air.

For those of us who look forward to restocking their alcohol inventory during this season, that quintessential festive scent probably contains a mix of wine, whisky, and gin as well.

If that sounds like you, you might want to consider restocking at Cellarbration’s Chinese New Year (CNY) sale, which has gift sets, freebies, and of course, huge discounts on alcohol.

Here are some of the prime deals you can look forward to.

CNY whisky gift sets for post-reunion dinner drinks

Whether you and your guests enjoy it on the rocks or neat, whisky makes for a palatable post-reunion dinner drink to wash down all the fish and abalone with.

Glenfiddich is joining in on the celebration with a series of limited-edition CNY 2023 Gift Packs, which feature exclusive artwork and complimentary gifts.

The packaging alone, which features the iconic Glenfiddich stag with a vibrant makeover courtesy of Shanghainese artist Yixin Zeng, makes it a worthy addition to your whisky collection.

Additionally, the 12-Year-Old Gift Pack comes with a complimentary whisky glass to really add a sense of ceremony to every drink. As for the 15-Year-Old Gift Pack, you get a free nosing glass.

Glenfiddich is not the only CNY-ready whisky you’ll find at the Cellarbration sale.

If you prefer The Singleton, it also has exclusive gift sets featuring both its 12-Year-Old and 18-Year-Old single malt whiskies at prices you can happily drink to.

The seasonal packaging also makes these whiskies more gift-ready than ever, whether the recipient is a loved one or yourself.

Then there are the 12-Year-Old and 15-Year-Old CNY Gift Packs from Glen Grant, each of which comes with a complimentary rabbit-shaped stopper for a small but very stylish and season-appropriate touch.

Gin that comes with its own CNY experience

To make a lasting impression, many alcohol brands now think outside the box and create full-fledged experiences for their drinkers before the bottle is even opened.

Peddlers Gin Company is one of them. Each purchase of the Peddlers Shanghai Craft Gin from the Cellarbration CNY sale gets you a commemorative sleeve, red packet, and golden coin.

Only 80 of these sets will be available, and each golden coin can be used to redeem a free salted plum highball at famed speakeasy 28 HongKong Street.

If you’re lucky, you might even receive one of four coins with a rabbit logo. This entitles you to a bonus prize of a bottle of Peddlers Salted Plum Gin on top of your complimentary drink.

Taste-wise, Peddlers Shanghai Craft Gin is made with distinctively Chinese ingredients like Buddha’s hand citron and Sichuan pepper. With such a flavour profile, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more fitting drink for CNY.

Red wines for a truly ‘ong’ CNY

With red being the signature colour of CNY, we’d like to think that each glass of red wine we sip brings that much more ong (good luck) for the year ahead.

That aside, your yam seng session also won’t be complete without a few bottles of red.

Whether your go-to wine is the fruitier Merlot or the more robust Cabernet Sauvignon, Cellarbration has them in spades.

Better yet, you can find some of them for just S$15.90, like these varieties from Concha y Toro, a Chilean wine brand with over a century of history.

For those who are looking to impress the in-laws with a gift when they visit for reunion dinner, get them two bottles of any ​​Maison Castel wine, which come with free rabbit-themed angpao packets and a gift tag.

Speaking of good deals, here’s a non-exhaustive list of what else you can look forward to at the Cellarbration CNY sale:

Kawaii Shiroi Litchi — S$38 (U.P. S$57)

Anna de Codorniu Blanc de Blancs Brut — S$22.90 (U.P. S$44)

Glen Grant 12-Year-Old CNY Gift Pack — S$84 (U.P. S$114)

Glen Grant 15-Year-Old CNY Gift Pack — S$106 (U.P. S$190)

Bisquit VSOP with Gift Box — S$96 (U.P. S$156)

Botanist Gin — S$85 (U.P. S$117)

Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old Manchester United Limited Edition — S$53 (U.P. S$76)

Château Malbec Bordeaux — S$34 (U.P. S$46)

Erdinger Dunkel — S$49 for 12 bottles (U.P. S$78)

Budweiser — S$39.90 for 24 cans (U.P. S$84)

With such a wide range of alcohol at different price points, this is a good opportunity to replenish your booze cabinet for gatherings long after the season of angbaos and pineapple tarts is over.

Freebies & exclusive discounts at Cellarbration CNY sale

Discounts are a given at the Cellarbration CNY sale, but there are more goodies awaiting shoppers — and for you reading this right now.

When you purchase a bottle of Nikka From The Barrel whisky, you’ll also bring home a box of bunny-shaped pineapple tarts worth S$19.90.

Do note that this offer is limited to the first 120 bottles sold and is only available at Cellarbration’s Ubi outlet.

On top of that, shoppers both online and offline can redeem a free set of five Cellarbration angbao packets with every S$100 spent.

And last but certainly not least, here’s an exclusive offer for MS News readers — simply flash this article to the staff at Cellarbration’s Ubi outlet to enjoy the following deals:

Higashi Little Kiss Black Tea Shochu — S$59 (U.P. S$83)

Alarie Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot — S$18 (U.P. S$36)

Four Pillars Fresh Yuzu Gin — S$82 (U.P. S$110)

There are only limited quantities available – 120 bottles for each brand – so do hurry if you wish to take advantage of this special deal.

And here’s some handy info to help you plan your trip there:



Cellarbration

Address: 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, Singapore 408664

Dates: Now till 31 Jan 2023

Time: 11am – 9pm daily (closed on public holidays)

Nearest MRT: Ubi Station

For more info on the CNY sale and to shop online, visit Cellarbration’s website.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest goings-on.

Make each CNY gathering memorable with a variety of booze

Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, we can look forward to bigger and livelier CNY gatherings again.

That’s definitely something worst toasting to, so make sure you have a wide variety of booze to entertain family and friends with.

Ultimately, the drinks are a delicious complement to the true highlight of any festive celebration, which is quality time spent with the ones who matter most.

Here’s to a better, brighter, and more blessed year ahead for us all.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.