Central Public Library Reopens With AI Storytelling Rooms, S’pore-Themed Murals & Children’s Biodiversity Library

Central Public Library Reopens After 1.5-Year Revamp

The Central Public Library has finally reopened its doors after closing temporarily in June 2022 for a major revamp.

The new and improved space now has a large selection of new features for visitors of all ages.

Among the many new features that visitors can look forward to are immersive rooms where you can add your own twist to famed Singapore stories.

There are also eye-catching murals by Singaporean artists and a biodiversity library especially for children, among others.

Central Public Library reopens with focus on Singapore & sustainability

In a media release on Friday (12 Jan), the National Library Board (NLB) announced that the Central Public Library is open again after a 1.5-year renovation.

This was its first full-fledged revamp since it began operations in 2005.

With multiple features that spotlight local stories and a rich selection of resources on sustainability and conservation, patrons young and old can expand their knowledge in two key areas.

They are ‘All Things Singapore’ and ‘Sustainability and Biodiversity’.

One space that will undoubtedly be popular with families and kids is the Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium.

The library was developed in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa and is Singapore’s first marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children at a public library.

There, the little ones can ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ over real-life marine specimens like shark egg cases and coral skeletons.

Parents can also join them in The Submarine, a cheery and brightly coloured room for educational programmes on marine biology and conservation.

Next to the Children’s Biodiversity Library is the Courtyard, where mangrove saplings will be grown before being transplanted to Singapore’s mangrove forests.

And yes, kids will have the opportunity to take part in this meaningful process too.

Play with AI in the Immersive Room

If you love experimenting with generative artificial intelligence (AI), then the Immersive Room is for you.

Over the next few months, the room will showcase StoryGen, which is part of the NLB’s ExperienceIT service to make emerging technologies accessible to all.

StoryGen lets you explore your creative side by allowing you to add fun twists to beloved tales before bringing them to life via a multimedia experience.

For instance, you can take a scene from ‘The Malay Annals: Attack of the Garfish and Other Adventures’ and see how it’d look with a sci-fi or fantasy feel.

More interactive experiences can be found in the Singapore Alcove, where Singapore Stories will be told through various exhibitions.

The inaugural exhibition is called ‘Landscapes: Life and Leisure in Singapore’ and will — as its name suggests — be about the local leisure culture.

After generating a personalised QR code, visitors can then scan it to interact with the content in the exhibition, such as digital storybooks, artefact displays, and other interactive elements.

In the pipeline is an extension of the Singapore Alcove in the Immersive Room.

This will let users step into scenes of old Singapore so they can get an idea of what it was like to live in the past.

Beautiful artwork & murals to admire

Lending even more character and splashes of colour — literally — to the Central Public Library are various murals and artwork by renowned artists and art students.

Even these provide immersive experiences as they boast interactive touchpoints for patrons to explore more about Singapore.

Located right at the entrance is ‘In Our Time’ by Singaporean illustrator Lee Xin Li, which has iconic Lion City landmarks splashed across the wall in dazzling hues.

Lee Kow Fong aka Ah Guo, also contributed two charming illustrations featuring the old National Library on Stamford Road.

To showcase budding talent, the NLB commissioned four groups of students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) to design murals for different sections of the library.

Excited to see and experience all these for yourself? Here’s how you can get to the Central Public Library:



Central Public Library

Address: 100 Victoria Street, National Library Building, B1, Singapore 188064

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Bugis, City Hall

You can also find out more at the official website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of the National Library Board.