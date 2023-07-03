M’sian CEO Offers Passers-By Balloons, Treats First Customer To Coach Bag

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian CEO Treats Customer Who Buys Balloon From Him To Coach Bag

In large cities, it’s common to see people standing or walking around selling various items in busy areas.

While most folks tend to ignore or reject them, a woman in Malaysia was rewarded for actually making a purchase in the middle of a busy shopping district.

When a man offered her a balloon, she bought one, becoming his first customer.

In response, he took her and her family to a Coach shop and bought a bag for her mother.

Woman buys balloon from Malaysian CEO

Pinn Yang, the co-founder and CEO of Good Foodie Media, posted footage of his encounter with a woman and her family to TikTok.

The video starts by showing Mr Pinn Yang in the crowded streets of Bukit Bintang, a glitzy shopping district in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

He asks multiple passers-by if they want to purchase a balloon from him, only to face numerous rejections.

Most of them walk on by, refusing to give him a second glance.

Undeterred, he persists with selling the balloons, finally getting some positive attention from one customer.

Pushing a stroller along, she stops to ask him what he’s doing. He responds that he is selling balloons, to which she says, “Can I help?”

When Mr Pinn Yang tells her that one balloon would cost her RM20 (S$5), she agrees to buy it.

CEO treats her to Coach bag

Mr Pinn Yang then approaches the woman again, sharing that she was his first customer of the night.

As a token of his appreciation for her gesture, he offers to buy her a gift from a nearby Coach outlet.

Bowled over with both shock and elation, the woman calls her mother over. Mr Pinn Yang reaffirms his offer, causing her to beam and cover her mouth in surprise.

Her sister comes over as well, and she explains that it was coincidentally her mother’s birthday.

Learning that he plans to buy her a present from Coach right this very moment, the older woman can hardly contain her joy.

While they wait in line to enter the shop, the women express their excitement to Mr Pinn Yang once again.

Inside the premises, Mr Pinn Yang waits as the older woman chooses a bag.

He then pays for it in full and accepts her gratitude.

A kind deed can make someone’s day

Encounters like these are a reminder of how one good deed can beget another.

In this case, it allowed a woman to gift her mother with a Coach product on her birthday.

Kudos to Mr Pinn Yang for going out of his way to treat the family for their courtesy, and on such a special day as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.