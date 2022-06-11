Orchard Road Tissue Seller Tears Up After S$100 Donation, Says It’s The Most He’s Received

Orchard Road Tissue Seller On Wheelchair Gets Emotional After S$100 Donation

Tissue sellers often work for long hours and face countless rejections before getting a sale. Although frustrating, they continue pushing on, rain or shine.

Perhaps it’s those pent-up feelings that caused this seemingly wheelchair-bound tissue seller to tear up when a kind man donated S$100.

Visibly emotional, with his mask displaced, he says that it was the most he’s ever received.

Man asks for free tissue before returning to donate

On Friday (10 Jun), TikTok user steven.stenlyy shared a video of his encounter with a tissue seller, seated in a wheelchair, along Orchard Road.

At the start of the video, a caption in Bahasa reads, “Even though he has a disability, he hasn’t given in to his situation” while focusing on the tissue seller.

The TikTok user then approaches the tissue seller and asks, “How much?”

Softly, the tissue seller says, “$1” while putting up one finger.

He then tries asking if he could have the pack of tissues for free, which the seller readily offers up.

After asking, “Really, for free?”, the seller holds a thumbs up and waves him away.

Orchard Road tissue seller tears up from large donation

In the latter half of the video, the man returns to the same tissue seller.

As he approaches the tissue seller for the second time, he says, “It’s a good day for you” and hands over a S$100 note.

He then explains that he’s giving the money to the tissue seller as he was kind to him earlier.

Emotions got the better of the tissue seller as he tears up from the generous gesture.

A caption in Bahasa then reads, “This is the first time someone gave this much”.

The tissue seller was seen thanking the user profusely before the video ends.

Consider making their days by purchasing tissue

It must be tough to make a living by selling tissues in Singapore.

Though no one really knows how much the tissue seller has gone through, we’re glad to see a happy end to this story.

The next time you see one in public, do consider making their day a bit brighter by making a purchase.

