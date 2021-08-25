Tissue Seller In Lavender Sheds Tears Upon Receiving Angbao From Volunteers

A tissue seller would go through countless rejections to make ends meet. Some have resorted to this trade due to unfortunate circumstances in life, among other reasons.

As the livelihoods of tissue sellers are never guaranteed, receiving monetary help can make a huge difference for them.

This kind gesture was met with tears when a group of volunteers handed a tissue seller in Lavender an angbao.

Activist Gilbert Goh shared a picture of the tissue seller in a Facebook post and urged the public to support him by purchasing his tissues.

Tissue seller a regular face in Lavender

According to the post shared on Tuesday (24 Aug), Goh and his team of volunteers were shocked when a tissue seller shed tears after receiving an angbao.

The elderly man is a regular peddler in the area, and volunteers have seen him seated at his usual spot throughout the day, even deep into the night.

As a familiar face, many passers-by have supported him in their own ways, either by purchasing his tissues or making small cash donations.

Seeing the tearful response, Goh has urged the public to support him whenever they can.

Goh & volunteers regularly help the elderly

This is not the first time Goh has sought the public’s help. As a regular volunteer and activist, he has had many encounters with underprivileged elderly folk.

Earlier this year, Goh and the team met an elderly man eating leftover food at Waterloo Street.

Witnessing the man’s predicament, they handed the man some cash so that he could treat himself to a proper meal.

Consider purchasing from tissue sellers next time

To be reduced to tears for any gesture shows that there is so much more left unseen beyond the surface.

For this elderly tissue seller, we hope that the small angbao would help alleviate a fraction of his worries.

Thankfully, there are people like Goh and his team of volunteers who look out for the invisible members of our society.

The next time you come across a tissue seller, do consider making a purchase. It could mean the world to them.

