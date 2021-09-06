Chang’e Graces Chinatown With Her Presence For Mid-Autumn Festival

Every Mid-Autumn Festival, Singaporeans look forward to seeing Chinatown decked with beautiful lights and decorations to usher in the auspicious period.

Chang’e, the Chinese Goddess of the Moon, is undoubtedly the star of the show. However, in recent years, she has been the subject of controversy, especially in 2019, when she turned up sporting a fairly masculine look.

This year, we can collectively heave a sigh of relief as the fabled beauty has appeared again, finally looking ‘normal’.

Source

Surely, we can all agree that this is the glow up she deserves.

Chang’e appears in Chinatown on 5 Sep

According to a post in the 走，新加坡 Let’s Go, Singapore Facebook group, someone spotted the legendary moon goddess gracing Chinatown with her presence.

Translation: Chang’e jie jie is finally back this year

Source

Members of the group marvelled at the figure’s likeness to the moon goddess as it accurately captured her good looks and effortless gliding pose.

After the events that transpired in the past 2 years, one comment said in Chinese that the ‘normal’ Chang’e has returned.

Source

Another praised her slender, willowy figure that’s accentuated perfectly by the classic garb.

Source

The massive decorative piece looks even more captivating as the traffic junction of Eu Tong Sen Street is bathed in its warm glow.

Source

Past controversies

Being the centre of attention every Mid-Autumn Festival, Chang’e inadvertently found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons in 2019 and 2020.

Her unusually masculine look in 2019 was rather unforgettable that 2 years later, people in the comments could still recall it.

Source

In 2020, she transformed into a chibi, rounder version of herself, but people thought she looked pregnant.

It turns out that she was actually designed to look as if she was sitting.

Gorgeous moon goddess a welcome sight in Chinatown

We believe the team of artists and designers behind Chang’e’s paper effigy this year deserves a thumbs up for a job well done.

As people will start pouring into the streets of Chinatown again to buy mooncakes, we hope the glowing goddess makes for a pleasing sight.

Are you looking forward to seeing Chang’e in person? What do you think of this year’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.