Worker Passes Away In Changi Airport Worksite Accident, MOM Investigating Incident

30-Year-Old Indian National Killed In Changi Airport Worksite Accident

Just three days after a fatal worksite accident in Jurong, another construction worker has lost his life in a worksite accident.

This time, it took place at a worksite within Changi Airport.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating the incident.

13 July accident occurred at worksite within Changi Airport

In response to queries from MS News, MOM said the fatal accident occurred on Thursday (13 July) at about 4.45pm.

The location was the Changi East Perimeter Roadway, a worksite within Changi Airport.

The project is being developed by the Changi Airport Group (CAG).

Deceased was operating heavy equipment

The deceased, a 30-year-old Indian national, was operating a skid-steer loader at the time of the accident.

This heavy equipment is a compact machine used to move or load materials.

Unfortunately, the construction worker was hit by a broken component within the cabin, MOM said.

A doctor attended to him at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

A grisly photo shared on the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook page showed the worker lying motionless in the cabin, covered in blood.

Deceased was working on Changi Airport expansion

According to MOM, the occupier of the worksite is Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure – CES_SDC JV.

This is a joint venture between Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure and Chip Eng Seng Corporation, which acquired Sembcorp Design and Construction in 2019.

They are also the employers of the deceased worker.

Hock Lian Seng’s website states that one of the projects they’re currently working on is the development of Changi East to facilitate 3-runway operations at Changi Airport.

Chip Eng Seng’s website says the project involves the construction of new pavement works and refurbishment of the existing Runway 2, among other things.

CAG explained in a media release that Changi Airport has two runways that serve four terminals.

To cater to the upcoming Terminal 5, a third runway currently used by the military will be converted for joint usage by the military and civilians.

The joint Hock Lian Seng-Chip Eng Seng venture was thus contracted to do works to that effect, including pavement works, security fencing and perimeter roads.

Changi Airport worksite must stop machinery operations after accident

However, after the fatal accident, the joint venture has been ordered to stop all machinery operations at the Changi Airport worksite, MOM said.

In the meantime, the ministry is investigating the incident, they added, noting,

As a general safety measure, all machinery and equipment must be used and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendation.

16th workplace fatality in 2023

Radin Mas MP Melvin Yong, who’s also Co-Chairman of the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council’s (Engagement and Outreach) Committee, said he was saddened by the worker’s death.

He said the latest fatality made it five deaths in less than two months since MOM lifted a heightened safety period implemented in September 2022.

He also noted that the previous incident happened just earlier this week — on Monday (10 July), a worker passed away after a heavy vehicle reversed into him at a worksite in Jurong West.

At the time, Mr Yong said that the fatality was the 15th of this year, meaning the Changi Airport worksite accident was at least the 16th.

Not the first fatal accident at Changi Airport worksite

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first fatal accident to occur at the Changi Airport worksite.

In November 2021, a 43-year-old Indian national got trapped in a vibratory roller cabin after the machine toppled.

He was pulled out by his colleagues but passed away from his injuries in hospital.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the migrant worker. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport Group.