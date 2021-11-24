Migrant Worker Passes Away After Worksite Accident At Changi

This year, we have unfortunately seen many fatal accidents involving migrant workers.

Last Thursday (18 Nov), a migrant worker passed away after an accident at a Changi worksite.

The worker, an Indian national, got trapped in a vibratory roller cabin after the machine toppled.

He was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital and unfortunately passed away due to his injuries.

This is the 34th workplace death recorded in 2021.

Worker passes away in Changi worksite accident

According to The Straits Times (ST), an accident at a worksite for the upcoming Changi East project resulted in the death of a migrant worker.

The 43-year-old worker was employed by INA Heavy Machinery and Equipment.

While operating a vibratory roller used to compact soil, the machine toppled, trapping the worker in the cabin.

Upon seeing the accident, the worker’s colleagues quickly pulled him out from under the machine.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.05pm at Tanah Merah Coast Road.

ST reported that the worker was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Unfortunately, the worker succumbed to his injuries. This is the 34th workplace death this year, which is more than the 30 in 2020.

There were 6 workplace deaths during Q3 this year, compared to 12 and 11 in Q1 and Q2 respectively.

Ministry of Manpower and police investigating

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the police are currently investigating the matter.

However, no foul play is suspected.

Additionally, MOM has told the occupier of the worksite, Japanese firm Penta-Ocean Construction, to stop all earth compacting works at the site.

The ministry and contractor are also providing assistance and support to the worker’s family.

Condolences to worker’s loved ones

Although there’s been a rise in workplace deaths, the figures have gone down since the 2nd quarter of this year.

Regardless, we hope construction companies are practising better safety protocols to prevent fatal accidents from happening. One death is too many.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the migrant worker. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Changi Airport.