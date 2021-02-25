Tuas Explosion Claims 3 Workers’ Lives & Leaves 5 Others In Critical Condition

The massive explosion and fire at a Tuas industrial site yesterday (24 Feb) sent shockwaves across Singapore.

Footage of the aftermath, as workers came running out in different states of disarray left many worrying for their wellbeing.

In an unfortunate update today, the Commissioner for Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed that 3 of them have passed away.

3 workers pass away from burn injuries

According to TODAY, WSH Commissioner Silas Sng shared that 3 workers have passed away from burn injuries sustained in the fire at the industrial building in Tuas.

The authorities are still trying to identify them, as their injuries were rather extensive.

The other 5 who also suffered burns are currently in critical condition in the hospital.

2 others have been discharged.

MOM urges companies to review safety procedures

In light of the workers’ passing, MOM urges companies working with combustible material in powder form to review their safety procedures, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

This is to prevent such accidents from occurring again, as well as to protect workers’ lives.

They highlight the need for housekeeping, to ensure that ventilation systems are well-maintained.

Early investigations found that the explosion resulted from combustible potato starch powder, which the company used.

Hope companies will be more cautious moving forward

To know that 3 innocent workers have lost their lives is heartbreaking. MS News extends our condolences to their families.

Moving forward, we hope that companies will take extra precautions at the workplace.

After all, we’d all want to earn our living in a safe environment.

