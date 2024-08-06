Baggage X-ray scanner catches fire at Changi Airport Terminal 1, flight delayed by 2 hours

Baggage scanner catches fire at Changi Airport Terminal 1

On Tuesday (6 Aug) morning, a baggage X-ray scanner at Changi Airport unexpectedly caught fire.

In a video uploaded onto TikTok by a bystander, the machine appeared to be engulfed in thick, black smoke as flames surrounded the equipment.

Based on the clip, the affected passengers belonged to a flight heading to Denpasar airport in Bali.

The boarding information on the display screen further stated that the flight was departing at 7.10am.

Passengers were seen vacating the affected area after the fire appeared to be extinguished.

Fire ‘promptly’ extinguished

In response to MS News‘ queries, a Changi Airport Group (CAG) spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at gate holdroom D46, Terminal 1.

They added that the small fire had been caused by an electrical fault in an X-ray machine.

While two airport staff promptly extinguished the fire, affected passengers were redirected to another gate holdroom.

“No passengers were injured,” said the spokesperson.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also alerted to the fire at around 6.40am.

However, the fire involving the X-ray unit had already been extinguished by working staff in Changi Airport using fire extinguishers before SCDF arrived.

Flight to Bali delayed due to incident

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the Bali-bound flight was delayed for about two hours, from 7.10am to 8.40am.

The entire holdroom was also enveloped with smoke and haze, with many passengers seen covering their noses.

The flight subsequently departed at about 9am.

Featured image adapted from @montanaandchris on TikTok.