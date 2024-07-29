Fire breaks out in Yishun HDB stairwell for two consecutive days, arson prank suspected

Fire breaks in Yishun HDB stairwell for 2 days in suspected arson prank

Two fires suspected to be part of an arson prank broke out in the same HDB stairwell located in Yishun on Thursday (25 July) and Friday (26 July).

This happened at the stairwell between the seventh and eighth floors of an HDB block in Yishun Street 11.

The fire started at 7pm on Thursday, and then again at 12pm on Friday.

Residents responded quickly

According to interviews done by Lianhe Zaobao, a 16-year-old resident said that her sister and her sister’s boyfriend were at home on Thursday when the fire started.

A neighbour alerted them of the fire, and her sister’s boyfriend sprayed water at the fire with the firefighting hose located along the corridor until firefighters arrived.

Another 66-year-old resident told the Chinese paper that he was resting at home on Friday when he started to smell smoke. He also suddenly heard the sound of an explosion.

Concerned, he went out of his house to check on what was going on. That’s when he saw thick smoke. He also noticed many people congregating downstairs.

For his own safety, he also evacuated his home and ran to the ground floor with the others.

Arson prank suspected

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they received a report of a prank call on Thursday at 7.05pm. Investigations regarding this call are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call regarding the fire later at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Items discarded along the stairwell between the seventh and eighth floors had caught fire.

The fire had already been extinguished before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

The next day, SCDF received a call at 12.25pm. This time around, discarded items on the eighth floor had caught fire.

SCDF put out the fire after arriving on the scene.

There were no injuries or deaths reported from the two fires.

The cause behind both fires is currently under investigation.

