Yishun suspected murder: Deceased was ‘bullied’ by suspect & ‘auntie’ who lived with him, says neighbour

Deceased in Yishun suspected murder reportedly not related to suspect & ‘auntie’ who lived with him

On Saturday (27 July), Singaporeans were shocked to find that a 35-year-old man had been found dead in Yishun and a 49-year-old man had been arrested for his suspected murder.

Nearby residents have since shed some light upon the identities of the deceased and the suspect.

They said the deceased had been “bullied” by the suspect and an “auntie” who lived with him.

Deceased started being ‘bullied’ after mother died

The incident reportedly occurred at a 10-floor flat in Block 803 Yishun Ring Road.

A long-time resident of the estate who knew the deceased told 8world News that his father passed away first, followed by his mother about 10 years ago.

After his mother died, the deceased started being “bullied” by an “auntie” and another man who both lived with him, the resident said.

The man is the 49-year-old suspect in the case.

While 8world described the man as the brother of this “auntie”, Lianhe Zaobao referred to him as her boyfriend.

‘Auntie’ who lived with him not his relative, says neighbour

Another neighbour who knew the deceased said she had helped him with the paperwork regarding his flat, as it was initially not under his name.

However, a middle-aged “auntie” had also approached her for help on his behalf, on the pretext of “taking care” of him.

This woman is not his relative, the neighbour claimed. She speculated that the “auntie” was following him around because she wanted a place to live.

After the neighbour helped them, the “auntie” started ignoring her, she added.

Later, the “auntie” asked the male suspect to move in with them to help “take care” of the deceased, the neighbour said.

The deceased’s grandmother and other relatives were still alive, she added.

Deceased was kind, polite & friendly: Neighbours

The long-time resident said the deceased, who was intellectually disabled, was kind-hearted and very polite. He would always say hello to neighbours when they took the lift together, he added.

Thus, many of them knew him and were saddened by his death.

Another resident on the sixth floor tearfully told Zaobao that he’d known the deceased since he was a child.

He was friendly but would sometimes get too close to people, the resident said, professing to be shocked to hear that he died in such a cruel way.

Neighbours say they heard shouting

A 47-year-old housewife who lives in the opposite block said she heard loud shouting in the morning and felt that something wasn’t right.

A resident on the ninth floor of the block also heard the commotion and said it was from the deceased and suspect arguing in the kitchen.

As it got louder and louder, he started becoming worried.

When he went upstairs to check, he saw the deceased lying motionless outside his flat and bloodstains on the wall.

Shocked, he called the police.

After the police arrived, they took away the body at about 4.30 pm.

The scene was cordoned off for investigations till 10pm, after which crime scene investigators removed several boxes of evidence.

Yishun murder suspect will be charged in court on 28 July

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.35am.

A man was found lying motionless at the scene and was pronounced dead.

A 49-year-old suspect, who was arrested at the scene, will be charged in court on Monday (28 July).

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

Also read: Police Alerted To Stabbing Case At Bedok Reservoir Road Unit, 49-Year-Old Arrested For Murder

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and 8world News on Facebook.