A commotion in one of the residential units along Bedok Reservoir Road temporarily disrupted the peace of Saturday (3 Apr) morning.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man for his suspected involvement in murder.

The victim was later identified as a 49-year-old man as well.

Alerted to stabbing case along Bedok Reservoir Road at 10.15am

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police received information that there was a case of stabbing at a residential unit along Bedok Reservoir Road.

A stretch of Bedok Reservoir Road captured on Google Maps

This was around 10.15am.

When officers arrived at the unit, they found a man lying motionless there. The victim was subsequently confirmed dead at the scene.

Man to be charged for murder

The Straits Times reported that investigations are ongoing. But preliminary checks found that both men had known one another.

The man will be charged for murder on Monday (5 Apr).

Under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code, murder is a crime that is punishable by death.

Hope police can get to the bottom of the case

Losing a loved one in such a tragic manner must come as an agonising shock to the family members.

As murder is an extremely serious crime that carries the death penalty in Singapore, we hope that police will get to the bottom of the incident ASAP.

Meanwhile, MS News wishes our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

