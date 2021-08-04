8 New Covid-19 Clusters On 3 Aug Include 1 Linked To Changi General Hospital

As Singapore continues to report more community cases in recent days, the number of active clusters has also been on the rise.

On Tuesday (3 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 8 new clusters, including one linked to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Source

There are currently 100 active clusters in Singapore, quadrupling the number nearly 2 weeks ago.

New Changi General Hospital cluster has 3 cases

In its evening update on Tuesday (3 Aug), MOH reported 8 new clusters including 1 linked to CGH.

Source

The cluster currently has 3 cases and emerges just 3 days after MOH had closed the previous CGH cluster on 31 Jul.

CGH shared that the new cases were in a ward and were detected due to proactive testing at the hospital.

Additional swab tests on staff and patients have also turned out negative.

Despite the new cluster, hospital operations are running normally and patients can still proceed with outpatient appointments.

However, affected patients at the hospital will not be able to receive visitors for precautionary reasons.

Number of active clusters in Singapore rises to 100

A new cluster was also linked to Kian Hiap Construction, a building company in Defu Industrial Estate.

The cluster currently has 6 cases in total, 5 of which MOH confirmed on Tuesday (3 Aug).

The other 6 new clusters are linked to individual cases and comprise 3-4 cases each.

Singapore currently has 100 active clusters, 4 times the number just 2 weeks ago on 25 Jul.

Source

KTV cluster has 0 new cases for 3 consective days

Several of our older clusters continue to grow, albeit rather modestly.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster, for example, has 22 new cases, bringing its tally so far to 1,097.

Other clusters that reported new cases include:

Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster – 2 cases

Samy’s Curry Restaurant cluster – 1 case

Westlite Mandai Dormitory cluster – 1 case

The KTV and Punggol Primary School clusters reported no new cases for 3 and 2 consecutive days respectively.

Hope authorities will successfully ringfence clusters

As Singapore continues to report new local cases daily, the emergence of new clusters is inevitable.

But looking on the bright side, identifying the links between cases is better than not knowing the connections at all.

Be that as it may, we hope that there’ll come a time soon when cluster numbers will fall alongside case numbers too.

For now, let’s hope that contact tracing efforts will help to ringfence clusters and prevent widespread viral transmissions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.