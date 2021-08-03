Singapore Confirms 102 New Covid-19 Cases On 3 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 102 new Covid-19 cases today (3 Aug). This brings the national tally to 65,315.

Among them are:

98 locally transmitted cases

4 imported cases

Of the 98 local infections, 31 are currently unlinked.

This is the first time we’ve reported local cases in double digits since 18 Jul, which saw 88 community cases on that day.

Meanwhile, among the 4 imported cases, 3 were detected upon arrival, while the remaining case developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

121 Covid-19 cases on 2 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 111 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 106 locally transmitted infections and 5 imported.

Here’s how these figures compare to the daily community Covid-19 figures reported in the last 30 days.

Source

Amongst the 106 cases, authorities detected 65 during quarantine and another 16 through surveillance. This leaves 25 unlinked.

Other highlights from the update include:

A 34-year-old Ukraine national has passed away due to Covid-19 complications. He’s Singapore’s 38th Covid-19 fatality

10 new clusters were reported, bringing Singapore’s total active clusters to 93

Jurong Fishery Port has 1,072 cases in total after the detection of 24 new infections

National vaccination progress

As of 1 Aug, Singapore has administered 7,638,279 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, covering 4,313,182 people, or 77% of the population.

3,448,193 , or 62%, have received 2 doses, hence completing the full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile, 107,730 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered so far to 74,935 people.

Singapore on track to hit targeted vaccination rates by 9 Aug

With a vaccination rate of 62% so far, Singapore is on track to have two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day.

Once we’ve achieved this, we can look forward to a reopening that allows greater freedom to those who have received 2 doses.

Getting to work out at the gym and dine in again are just some of the ‘benefits’ to anticipate. We hope eligible individuals who have yet to book appointments for their second jabs would do so ASAP.

