Changi Lounge In Jewel Offers Luxurious Hot Desks From $10

Changi Airport has long been a haunt for those looking for some peace and quiet to either get their work done or put a study shift in.

Instead of cramming up the spaces at fast food joints or coffee chains, Jewel’s Changi Lounge is opening up its doors for those looking for a change in scenery from their work-from-home setups.

For $10 for 2 hours, the swanky space has high-speed internet and comfy seating to sink into as you go through the day’s work.

Changi Lounge’s cosy yet luxurious working space

Changi Airport’s golden standard of customer service is prevalent even in their lounge that served as an oasis for weary travellers in the past.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

However, with Covid-19 restricting our international travel, the space has since been converted into a hot-desking office space for working adults and students to use.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

As far as makeshift offices go, there’s not many that offer the contemporary yet luxurious vibe that the Changi Lounge offers.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

While the cosy interior could make you forget that Covid-19 is still a thing, the spacious and well-partitioned areas will give you peace of mind, knowing that the area has implemented a series of safe management measures.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

For an added assurance, the Changi lounge has also installed brand new air filtration equipment and placed various portable air purifiers that ensure a constant flow of fresh air.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

Exclusive spaces for serious sessions

Some tasks just require a little more attention and space to operate in. So, you’ll be delighted to know that there are also individual desk areas so that you can concentrate fully without distractions in your peripheral.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

Changi Lounge also has meeting rooms so that you can keep your brainstorming sessions with the team private while also providing video conferencing facilities.

These rooms are available for booking for $48 for the first hour and $24 for every subsequent after that.

Image courtesy of Changi Airport

Changi Lounge pricing & packages

If you’re looking to swap the mundane WFH routine for a little luxury, you can check out the prices and packages offered from their official website.

But from now till 31 Aug, you can snag a space for these promotional prices as follows:

Lounge Access

$10 for 2 hours, includes a drink and dry snack/pastry

$40 for a full day, includes 2 drinks and 2 dry snacks/pastries

Meeting Room

$48 for the first hour

Subsequent hour at $24 per hour

Guest can rest assured that the environment is safe as the lounge is certified SG Clean by Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore, with safe management practices in place.

Change your scenery & routine

Sometimes, a change in scenery or routine is a good idea to keep us on our toes. If you’re feeling unproductive, consider turning to Changi Louge as your office away from home.

Interested visitors can make a reservation by getting in touch via email or calling them for bookings. Here’s the Google Map pin of how to get there.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, Level 1

Operating hours: 10am-10pm, daily

Contact number: +65 6513 8743

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

Website: Jewel Changi Airport

While we’re not heading there to catch a flight, visits to the airport are exciting nonetheless.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport.