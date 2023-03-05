Customer Reportedly Charged S$1 Extra For ‘Biggest Piece’ Of Chicken At SGH Food Court

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Says He Was Charged S$1 More For Chicken, Says Extra Cost Wasn’t Indicated

As inflation continues to gnaw away at Singapore consumers, we’ve become sensitive to the changing prices of our food.

This is especially true for hawker stalls as they’re expected to provide affordable fare.

That’s why when a customer was reportedly charged S$1 for his chicken at a cai png stall in a food court, he simply had to find out why.

He was told that it was because he had chosen the “biggest piece” of chicken.

Customer ordered cai png at SGH food court on 27 Feb

The customer in question was a retiree named only as Mr Long, who had gone to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for medical treatment, he told Shin Min Daily News.

On 27 Feb, the 70-year-old decided to eat lunch at the hospital’s Kopitiam food court before his admission.

There, he ordered a cai png meal comprising fish, chicken and steamed egg with minced meat in it.

Customer notices extra charge for chicken

Mr Long noticed that the prices of every dish were clearly stated on signs next to each tray. The chicken he ordered was indicated as costing S$3.

However, when he checked his receipt, he noticed that his S$3 chicken was listed as “pork chop” instead. There was also an extra charge of S$1.

When he asked the staff about it, they told them the S$1 charge was because he’d chosen the “biggest piece” of chicken.

At the time, he decided not to make a fuss about it as he was in a rush.

No indication that bigger chicken pieces are charged extra: Customer

The more he thought about it later, however, the more uncomfortable he felt.

After all, there was no indication at the stall that there was an extra charge for a bigger piece of meat.

Besides, it was the staff who chose the meat for him, he reasoned, and he didn’t think there was any significant difference in size.

While he was eating, he observed another customer also seeking clarification from the stall.

Apparently, the woman’s helper also ordered chicken but was charged S$4, and her receipt showed that she ordered two pieces of fish.

The staff told her that the system didn’t include all their dishes, so they just key in items with similar prices.

When Mr Long took a photo of the prices at the stall, the staff took away the signs, he claimed.

However, several photos of the stall found on Google Maps show that they have clearly labelled prices for most of their dishes.

Customer received breast meat: Stall

Upon enquiries from Shin Min, the stall told the paper that Mr Long had received chicken breast meat, which is larger.

If he’d bought a chicken drumstick, he would’ve been charged S$3.

The stall will sell only drumsticks in future to prevent misunderstanding, they added.

Stall has already refunded customer: Kopitiam

After Mr Long brought the matter up with Kopitiam, they promised that the extra charge would be refunded, he said.

The food court operator also told Shin Min that the stall had already refunded the customer.

A spokesman said they expect their tenants to uphold standards of professionalism and honesty.

Thus, they expressed their disappointment to the tenant and will take necessary action against practices that go against their contract.

The company also wishes to reassure customers that hat no dishonest practices will be tolerated and tenants are expected to serve customers with honesty and integrity.

