S’pore Woman Gets Blisters From New Charles & Keith Shoes, Suffers Foot Infection Days Later

Woman Develops Foot Infection After Wearing Charles & Keith Shoes

One of Singapore’s most popular homegrown brands, Charles & Keith’s products are popular among shoppers.

This was evident enough from the saga of a teenager calling a Charles & Keith bag a luxury item earlier this year.

However, not all of their products may suit every customer, as one woman found out the hard way.

@xuanzxuan Charles & Keith is very well known local Singapore brand. Never though I expect I could gotten infection from wearing their in-house brand shoe product. “Shoe-Bite” is very common for every new pair of shoes unfortunately NOT as worst as my ankle condition now. My wounds get worsen day by day from a tiny cut become a pig trotter NOW! Some people say maybe is the material not good or maybe allergic? 🤔 Because of NEW shoes that I bought and now I have to take antibiotic to prevent it continue swollen and pain these got me. @CHARLES & KEITH #singapore #imm ♬ original sound – Xuanz Xuan – Xuanz Xuan

She had blisters forming on her feet after wearing new Charles & Keith shoes, which later developed into a foot infection.

Woman develops foot infection from Charles & Keith shoes

Speaking to MS News, Xuan said she purchased a pair of beige patterned sandals for S$70 from a Charles & Keith outlet in IMM on 8 Aug. She wore them for a day.

After a while, Xuan began to experience discomfort and irritation across the top of her feet.

The discomfort then increased and led to the formation of blisters with inflammation and swelling of her feet.

In her TikTok video documenting her plight, the blister gradually worsened, leading to discolouration and more cuts across the surface of her feet.

Eventually, they became infected, resembling an open wound.

Was a loyal customer of store

Xuan explained that she was aware of ‘shoe bite’, a term that describes blisters that form after wearing new shoes.

“But my blisters were too severe to be a simple case of a shoe bite,” she said.

In addition, she had to fork out S$64.80 for medical treatment, and was given antibiotics and ointment to treat the infection.

Xuan also noted that the infection might be due to an allergy to the material of the sandals or it not being good enough.

Regardless of the actual reason behind the blisters, she told MS News that she regretted her purchase.

“I have been a loyal customer of Charles & Keith for quite some time, and I have always admired the quality and style of their products,” she said, adding that she has emailed Charles & Keith to inform them of the situation.

Subsequently, the store offered a refund upon return of the shoes to their IMM outlet but did not follow up on compensating for her medical treatment.

In response to MS News’ queries, a spokesperson for Charles and Keith confirmed the refund.

They also stressed that customers should ensure the correct fit is selected when buying shoes, as the comfort level is “highly dependent on the unique shape of one’s feet.”

Featured image adapted from @xuanzxuan on TikTok.