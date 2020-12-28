Charlie Brown Café Closing On 31 Dec After 6 Years Of Operation

Snoopy fans may be familiar with the Charlie Brown Café at Cineleisure Orchard.

Unfortunately, the family restaurant will be shuttering for good on 31 Dec. Operators are asking patrons to support them before their last day in business.

The restaurant has been operating for 6 years, since 2014.

Closing after 6 years in business

In a Facebook post, Charlie Brown Café said they are permanently closing down after 31 Dec 2020.

This joins the trend of shuttered themed cafés in recent years, such as Hello Kitty Café, as well as Gudetama & My Melody Cafés.

The management thanked diners for their patronage over the years. In a comment, they added that they hope for fans to support them during its last few days in business.

Those who have been at the eatery during their visits to Singapore said they wished the café had overseas branches as they’d stop by for a cuppa everyday.

Perhaps this shows us that Snoopy and the gang are well-loved around the world.

Hope to serve fans again

However, the post also says they hope to serve diners in the future.

Though there aren’t any concrete plans to reopen or start another business, the only way to be sure is to stay tuned for news in the future.

Hopefully when the situation improves, we’ll get to see the Peanut Gang in action once again.

Goodbye, Charlie Brown

It’s saddening that yet another eatery is closing down amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It shows just how hard it is for businesses to stay afloat during these trying times.

Fans of the restaurant have up till 31 Dec to support the Charlie Brown Café. We wish the management all the best in their future endeavours.

